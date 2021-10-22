OU legend Jamelle Holieway understands Caleb Williams' early success, Spencer Rattler's fall from QB1

LAWRENCE, Kan. — “Caleb Williams Fever” has infected one of Oklahoma’s legendary quarterbacks.
“I’m really excited for our fans and for him,” Jamelle Holieway said. “Because now he’s going to have at least three years to be the man. ...
“The way he lifts the team is really amazing to me. And it’s really not just the team. He uplifts the whole stadium.”
On Saturday, Williams will get his first starting assignment on the road when the Sooners play at Kansas. Kickoff is 11 a.m. for the ESPN contest.
Holieway attended last week’s TCU game with his 8-year-old son and felt the energy from Williams’ first start as the Sooners game.
Williams and Holieway have something in common. Only three other OU quarterbacks (Darrell Royal, 1946; Troy Aikman, 1984; Cale Gundy, 1990) have started as a true freshman.
A note was shared on ESPN after the game and noticed by Holieway’s son, who excitedly said “they mentioned your name!”
Holieway got his first start during the 1985 season. After Aikman was injured against Miami during the season’s fourth game, Holieway ran the wishbone offense and carried the team to eight straight victories and the school’s sixth national championship.
Holieway was the last true freshman to lead the Sooners to a national championship until Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence accomplished the feat in 2019.
There are likely some OU fans dreaming about the potential parallels, especially with Williams being a true freshman.
“It was something really, really special 36 years ago and then see it coming back full circle,” Holieway said.
Holieway led the Sooners to a 59-14 home win over Iowa State in his first start after the Miami game followed by a 48-6 victory against visiting Kansas and a 51-6 road triumph at Missouri.
With each win, Holieway said, he gained more confidence for himself and trust from his teammates.
“When you are in that huddle and that team looks at you at being a leader and you go out and make something happen, there’s no greater. And that’s what Caleb is doing right now," he said.
Holieway took over out of necessity given Aikman’s injury. Williams took over the quarterback spot this season due to performance.
“To see what Rattler is going through, you know, I really feel for Rattler. But it is what it is. The strong survive and the best stay alive,” Holieway said.
Holieway would be the Sooners’ quarterback until suffering a season-ending knee injury in 1987 against Oklahoma State. It occurred in the season’s ninth game.
Charles Thompson would take over the top-ranked Sooners and led the team to the Orange Bowl, where OU lost 20-14 to Miami (Fla.) to wrap up 1987.
Holieway and Thompson both played in the 1988 opening against North Carolina. Holieway wasn’t a fan of the two-quarterback system, but also didn’t have the same speed and agility as seasons past.
Holieway would suffer an injury against Texas. Thompson would take over and lead OU to five consecutive wins until breaking his leg in the regular-season finale against Nebraska. Holieway would wrap up his career with a Citrus Bowl loss to Clemson.
Decades later, there are now two talented quarterbacks currently at OU. Holieway said he’s going to be hard for the players to be “buddy-buddy.”
Rattler is going through a humbling experience similar to Holieway, the former QB said.
“That’s the hardest thing because Rattler was the man. The Heisman Trophy. You can’t get any higher than on top of the mountain and then, all of the sudden, now you got to come down and let somebody else come up there and take your throne, that has to hurt,” Holieway said.
“It hurt me when they took me out when we played North Carolina and I couldn’t move the ball, and Charles got in there and went on from that day on. It’s going to be challenging.”
What advice does Holieway have for Williams as the games get more important and the pressure is ratcheting up?
“Do what you do, have fun and just be yourself,” Holieway said. “He’s uplifted the whole state of Oklahoma when it comes to football. His enthusiasm is what is so energetic. He brings the energy to us.”