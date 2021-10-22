OU legend Jamelle Holieway understands Caleb Williams' early success, Spencer Rattler's fall from QB1

Charles Thompson would take over the top-ranked Sooners and led the team to the Orange Bowl, where OU lost 20-14 to Miami (Fla.) to wrap up 1987.

Holieway and Thompson both played in the 1988 opening against North Carolina. Holieway wasn’t a fan of the two-quarterback system, but also didn’t have the same speed and agility as seasons past.

Holieway would suffer an injury against Texas. Thompson would take over and lead OU to five consecutive wins until breaking his leg in the regular-season finale against Nebraska. Holieway would wrap up his career with a Citrus Bowl loss to Clemson.

Decades later, there are now two talented quarterbacks currently at OU. Holieway said he’s going to be hard for the players to be “buddy-buddy.”

Rattler is going through a humbling experience similar to Holieway, the former QB said.

“That’s the hardest thing because Rattler was the man. The Heisman Trophy. You can’t get any higher than on top of the mountain and then, all of the sudden, now you got to come down and let somebody else come up there and take your throne, that has to hurt,” Holieway said.