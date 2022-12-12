 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU leading scorer Grant Sherfield named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma vs Arkansas

Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser talks to Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) during an NCAA between Oklahoma and Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week Monday afternoon following back-to-back standout offensive performances in the Sooners’ backcourt.

Sherfield, the transfer guard from Nevada, averaged 23.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists across the Sooners’ pair of games against UMKC and No. 10 Arkansas last week. In those contests, Sherfield shot 58.3% (14-of-24) from the field and 66.7% (8-of-12) from 3-point range while logging a team-high 33.0 minutes per game.

The fourth-year guard poured in 24 points (including 22 after halftime) and went 5-of-5 from deep in OU’s 75-53 win over UMKC on Dec. 6. Sherfield’s 23 points then paced the Sooners in Saturday’s 88-78 loss to the Razorbacks in Tulsa.

Sherfield leads OU scoring 17.7 points per game through 10 games, second only to Kansas’ Jalen WIlson (22.1)

OU returns to the floor inside Lloyd Noble Center at 2 p.m. Saturday against Central Arkansas.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

