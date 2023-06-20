Oklahoma had gone nearly two full months without making an addition to its 2024 recruiting class. Then, within a matter of minutes, the Sooners picked up a pair of commitments back-to-back Tuesday.

Linebacker James Nesta and wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma became the seven and eighth members of OU's 2024 class with their respective commitments just after 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Between them, Nesta and Ezukanma represent the Sooners' first 2024 verbal pledges since four-star wide receiver Zion Kearney picked OU on April 27.

After whittling his decision to three finalists on Monday, Nesta picked the Sooners over North Carolina and Miami. The linebacker from Cornelius, North Carolina, also held offers from future SEC foes including Tennessee and Kentucky.

Nesta’s commitment arrived Tuesday just days after he took an official visit to Norman as part of the Sooners’ ChampU BBQ recruiting weekend. Nesta’s trip to OU followed previous official visits to Miami (June 2) and North Carolina (June 9).

The Sooners first offered Nesta on May 9.

As a junior at William Amos Hough (North Carolina) High School in 2022, Nesta tallied 41 tackles with 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a forced fumble. A standout pitcher and outfielder on the baseball field, Nesta intends to play both sports at the college level

Shortly after Nesta committed Tuesday, OU baseball coach Skip Johnson weighed in on the news:

Ezukanma's own commitment followed only minutes after Nesta's announcement.

A three-star prospect from Fort Worth, Texas, Ezukanma held offers from a list that includes Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas State and Houston before settling on OU.

Per 247, he is the No. 88 overall wide receiver in the 2024 class. Ezukanma joins Kearney and three-star pass catcher KJ Daniels as the third wide receiver committed to OU's upcoming class.

In Nesta’s commitment, OU coach Brent Venables and the Sooners picked up their first linebacker pledge in the 2024 class. OU ultimately inked four linebackers in 2023 with Samuel Omosigho, Lewis Carter, Phil Picciotti and Taylor Heim making up the incomings at the position in Venables’ first full recruiting class.

Prior to Tuesday's pair of commitments, the Sooners ranked No. 47 nationally in 247's composite team rankings for 2024. But OU’s first two verbal pledges of the summer surely won’t be the program’s last.

OU hosted roughly 30 of the nation’s top prospects on campus for the ChampU BBQ over the weekend and the Sooners remain in contention for highly-touted recruits such as David Stone, Davon Mitchell and Taylor Tatum as the hottest recruiting period of the year approaches.

