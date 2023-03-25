Jeremiah Newcombe, a 5-11 cornerback from Gilbert Casteel (Ariz.) High School, became the first commitment of Oklahoma’s 2024 recruiting class.

Newcombe made his decision public via social media on Saturday night. He visited campus during OU’s junior day event during the afternoon.

He is considered the nation’s No. 24 cornerback according to Rivals. His father is Bobby Newcombe, a former Nebraska starting quarterback who is also his high school coach. His older brother Isaiah Newcombe has spent the last two years playing cornerback at UCLA.

"I would like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me throughout this process," Newcombe said on Twitter. "I would also like to thank my dad for everything he had done for me from the start. You have helped me in so many ways and pushed me to be the best I can be as an athlete, student and a young man standing on my own two feet.

"I would also like to thank my teachers for helping and guiding me. After thinking this through and talking with my family, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Oklahoma!!!!"

Jeremiah Newcombe had 20-plus scholarship offers. The list included Nebraska, Michigan, Notre Dame and USC.

He caught 35 passes for 516 yards and five touchdowns during his junior season. He had 62 tackles during the 2022 season.

Newcombe is Oklahoma's only 2024 commitment. Quarterback Kevin Sperry, a 2025 recruit, announced his pledge two weeks ago.

OU Sports Extra podcast: QBs Jackson Arnold and Dillon Gabriel; new WRs coach Emmett Jones Spring football season is here. Eric and Eli talk about returning starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel; incoming 5-star QR Jackson Arnold; new wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and more.