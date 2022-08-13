 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA FOOTBALL

OU lands commitment from highly-touted Mustang athlete Jacobe Johnson

Owasso vs. Mustang (copy)

Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson intercepts a pass in the end zone in front of Owasso’s Ronnie Thomas in their game Oct. 22 in Owasso. Johnson committed to Oklahoma Saturday night.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

With Saturday’s commitment from Mustang athlete Jacobe Johnson, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners secured their second in-state commitment for the class of 2023 and a potential crown jewel in Oklahoma’s upcoming recruiting class.

Johnson, a four-star athlete who plays wide receiver and in the secondary for the Broncos, became the 20th commit to the Sooners’ 2023 class when he announced his verbal pledge to OU during Mustang’s preseason “Bring Out the Broncos” event Saturday night.

A two-sport star with multiple offers from Power 5 basketball programs, Johnson chose the Sooners from a top 5 five that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Michigan and Stanford. He joins McAlester’s Erik McCarty as the only other in-state commit in the OU’s upcoming class to date.

The recruiting service 247Sports lists Johnson as the sixth-ranked athlete in the nation and the second-ranked recruit from the state of Oklahoma in 2023. On3, another recruiting service, ranks Johnson No. 39 overall for his class. Behind fellow OU commits Jackson Arnold, Adepoju Adebawore, Jaquaize Pettaway and Cayden Green, Johnson is the fifth-highest ranked recruit in the Sooners’ next class.

OU’s interest in Johnson dates back to April 2020, when the Sooners joined Michigan and OSU among the first programs to extend offers to the 6-foot-3, 183-pound prospect.

He reportedly took a pair of unofficial visits to Stillwater in 2021 and in June made official trips to OU, Alabama, Michigan and Stanford before committing to the Sooners on Saturday, less than three weeks before the Broncos’ Sept. 2 opener against Southmoore.

Johnson marks OU’s second verbal pledge in the month of August, following Texas edge rusher Colton Vasek’s Aug. 1 commitment. OU has now added 17 recruits to its class of 2023 since June 1, including nine commitments in July.

