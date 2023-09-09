Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — Oklahoma needed to feel stress like it did against SMU on Saturday night.

The Sooners faced some tense moments reserved for close football games. There were make-or-break plays in the fourth quarter — on both sides of the ball.

When the final seconds ticked off the clock in the 28-11 win over the American Athletic Conference opponent, there was celebratory relief felt inside the locker room and among Sooner Nation.

“I loved the fight, the courage, the belief, the never-flinch attitude that the team had,” OU second-year coach Brent Venables said after running his career record above the .500 mark. “A year ago, I’m not sure if we would have figured out a way to win that game.”

SMU presented a real challenge compared to week one cupcake Arkansas State, which is still searching for its first 2023 touchdown after being hammered 37-3 to visiting Memphis on Saturday night.

Don’t be fooled by the final score. It was a 14-11 game with 12 minutes remaining before OU pulled away from SMU.

The offense and defense had to find a way to work together in the fourth quarter. And they did.

“Last year when adversity struck, both sides kind of came at each other a bit. We really had the offense’s back tonight. Something we really worked on,” Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “We were great on third and fourth down. We’ve made so much improvement. I’m so proud of how far we’ve come, but we still have a long ways to go.”

Stutsman entered the season considered as the heartbeat of the Sooners’ defense and did a great job providing energy against the Mustangs. He ended with 17 tackles, which was just one shy of his personal best. He finished with 18 stops in the regular-season finale at Texas Tech last season.

And this arguably could be the best offense that the Sooners may face until taking on Texas in the Cotton Bowl. OU’s defense did well with a bend-but-don’t-break style that kept deflecting each SMU attack in the red zone.

SMU was held to 367 yards and 4.5 yards per play against OU, and the Mustangs were a combined 6 for 20 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts.

The Mustangs’ fourth-quarter touchdown was the first touchdown allowed by OU this season. The last time the Sooners went seven quarters without allowing a TD to start a season was 2003.

The team played with solid focus, defensive coordinator Ted Roof said.

“There was a sense of determination and grit tonight, not that there wasn’t last year, but we found a way to make plays when we needed to,” Roof said. There was some growth and we need to continue to do that.”

The biggest disappointment for the Sooners was the passing attack, which didn’t take any deep throws to test the SMU secondary. It was a surprising development, especially after OU unleashed 422 yards in the air in the opener.

Why not challenge the Mustangs’ defensive backs?

“They were just playing really soft in the coverage and staying on top of things, not wanting to give up the big play,” Venables said.

Dillon Gabriel was 19-of-27 passing for 176 yards, but did finish with four touchdown passes to now have 101 career scoring tosses.

OU may have taken a big step toward finding their featured running back.

Tawee Walker, a junior college walk-on, finished with a season-high 117 yards on 21 carries while the rest of the backs combined for only 45 yards on 19 carries.

Walker is a physical runner that uses his pads to set up his aggressive style.

“Just toughness, edge and physicality, just doing whatever he can possibly do to help his football team win. That’s who he’s been and it’s been great to see. I’m happy for him and the success he had tonight,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said.

Oklahoma blocked a punt for the first time since the 2020 football season.

After forcing SMU’s offense to punt after their first possession, the Sooners dialed up pressure. Freshman Peyton Bowen blitzed off the edge to provide pressure and got a hand on punter Ryan Bujcevski’s kick.

The deflected attempt set up OU’s first touchdown.

It was the second straight week that the Sooners used special teams to create a scoring opportunity on the opponents’ first possession. In week one, Gavin Freeman scored on a punt return after Arkansas State began the game with a three-and-out.

