OU kicks off against Missouri State at 6 p.m. Sept. 12; OSU-TU to play at 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma’s football season will begin Sept. 12 with a 6 p.m start time against Missouri State.
The Big 12, American Athletic Conference and SEC all announced some of their football game times for the season Tuesday.
University of Tulsa and Oklahoma State kick off their season against one another Sept. 12. The game will start at 6:30 p.m. and air either on ESPN or ESPNU.
Kickoff times were also announced for OU’s Big 12 opener against visiting Kansas State (Sept. 26) and for the Red River Showdown against Texas (Oct. 10) in Dallas. Both games will have 11 a.m. starts and be televised by FOX.
The Missouri State game will be available via a pay-per-view broadcast with pricing varying by distributor. Cox Cable, in a press release, announced its cost would be $39.95.
DISH and Sling are not expected to carry the game, OU said in a release. The contest will be produced by FOX Sports Oklahoma.
Remaining Big 12 television selections will be announced on a 12-day or six-day basis, the league announced.
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
