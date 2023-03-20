NORMAN — In setting the stage for Oklahoma’s 2023 spring camp set to begin Tuesday, Sooners coach Brent Venables delivered an extensive injury report as part of a 40-minute press conference Monday afternoon.

According to Venables, the following OU players are expected to miss the entirety of spring camp due to injury:

Walter Rouse, OL, fifth-year - shoulder/labrum

Jacob Sexton, OL, sophomore - knee

Kaden Helms, TE, sophomore - knee

Jason Llewellyn, TE, sophomore - foot

Erik McCarty, DB, freshman - knee

Emeka Megwa, RB, redshirt sophomore - knee

Sexton remains sidelined by the ACL injury he suffered in the Sooners’ Cheez-It Bowl defeat to Florida State on Dec. 29, 2022. Sexton “is really recovering nicely,” Venables said Monday. The 6-foot-6 sophomore appeared in 10 games at left tackle last fall.

Rouse, the veteran transfer offensive tackle who joined the Sooners from Stanford this offseason, is still recovering from December shoulder surgery.

Llewellyn and Helms combined to appear in 13 games for the Sooners in 2022. McCarty, the three-star defensive back who suffered a season-ending knee injury during his senior season at McAlester, is continuing his recovery this spring and expects to return to the field this summer.

Oklahoma State transfer defensive end Trace Ford begins his first spring camp at OU "limited", according to Venables. Ford has amassed 8.5 sacks and 11.5 total tackles for loss in 30 games of a college career that has been hampered by injury to this point.

“We feel like he’s going to work and progress to full-speed work sometime in the spring,” Venables said.

Per Venables, defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam, linebacker Shane Whitter and defensive back Jayden Rowe will participate in individual and non-contact this spring as each recovers from respective shoulder operations.

Venables also announced a position change with former three-star offensive lineman Marcus Hicks taking snaps at defensive line.

D.J. Graham — who flipped from defensive back to wide receiver last October — will continue working with OU’s wide receivers this spring.