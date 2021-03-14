OU in the NCAA Tournament: A look at Missouri

Coach: Cuonzo Martin (fourth season, 66-55)

Record: 16-9, 8-8 SEC

How they got here: Missouri, much like Oklahoma, had a strong start to the season but faded toward the end. The Tigers have lost six of their past nine games including Friday’s quarterfinal loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament. Mizzou does possess attractive wins against Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama. The Tigers plateaued at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll before hitting their recent skid.

Best player: Dru Smith. The redshirt senior earned All-SEC honors this season and also was named to the all-defensive team, becoming the first Tiger to do so since 2012. Has reached double-figure scoring a team-high 20 times this season. He is Missouri’s top scorer (14.1 points per game) and playmaker (3.9 assists per game).

Number to know: 88.1. Percentage of scoring returning from last year’s team, which gives the Tigers the third-best total among Power 5 conference teams, trailing only Texas and UCLA. The experience and maturity has been a recipe for Missouri’s success.