 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU in the Alamo Bowl: Get to know the Oregon Ducks
0 Comments
editor's pick

OU in the Alamo Bowl: Get to know the Oregon Ducks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon celebrates after home victory over Sooners

Oklahoma has won six of seven meetings against Oregon, with the one loss coming off a disputed call in the final minutes.

 Tulsa World file photo

Season record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Mario Cristobal, 62-59 overall, 35-13 in four-plus seasons at Oregon (coached one game in 2017).

All-time series vs. OU: OU leads 6-1 (last meeting: Oregon won 34-33 on Sept. 16, 2006 in Eugene, Oregon)

Best win: The Ducks had college football’s best victory in the opening month with a 35-28 road triumph at then-No. 3 Ohio State. Oregon rushed for 269 yards in the victory, which was the most by an opponent against the Buckeyes In Ohio Stadium since 2014.

Worst loss: While Oregon had two losses against Utah, including a Friday night 38-10 setback to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Ducks’ schedule was scarred by a 31-24 overtime defeat to Stanford. The Cardinal finished 3-9 this season.

Top players

DE KAYVON THIBODEAUX

Thibodeaux possibly could be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The defensive end is a finalist for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy, which are awarded to the national player of the year. Despite nagging injuries early in the season, he still was an impact player. Against UCLA, he had nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

RB TRAVIS DYE

The running back rushed for a team-high 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His big game was a 211-yard performance against Washington. The senior has rushed for 2,958 career yards with the Ducks.

QB ANTHONY BROWN

The Ducks’ quarterback started his career at Boston College before transferring to the Pac-12 school. He’s played in all 13 games this season. Brown has thrown for 2,692 yards with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Oregon

Game-by-game

Sept. 4: Fresno State (W,31-24)

Sept. 11: at Ohio State (W,35-28)

Sept. 18: Stony Brook (W,48-7)

Sept. 25: Arizona (W,41-19)

Oct. 2: at Stanford (L,31-24, OT)

Oct. 15: California, (W,24-17)

Oct. 23: at UCLA (W,34-31)

Oct. 30: Colorado (W,52-29)

Nov. 6: at Washington (W,26-16)

Nov. 13: Washington State (W,38-24)

Nov. 20: at Utah (L,38-7)

Nov. 27: at Oregon State (W,38-29)

Dec. 3: Utah, Pac-12 championship (L,38-10)

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eric Bailey breaks down the OU coaching search

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert