OU in the Alamo Bowl: Get to know the Oregon Ducks

Season record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12

Coach: Mario Cristobal, 62-59 overall, 35-13 in four-plus seasons at Oregon (coached one game in 2017).

All-time series vs. OU: OU leads 6-1 (last meeting: Oregon won 34-33 on Sept. 16, 2006 in Eugene, Oregon)

Best win: The Ducks had college football’s best victory in the opening month with a 35-28 road triumph at then-No. 3 Ohio State. Oregon rushed for 269 yards in the victory, which was the most by an opponent against the Buckeyes In Ohio Stadium since 2014.

Worst loss: While Oregon had two losses against Utah, including a Friday night 38-10 setback to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Ducks’ schedule was scarred by a 31-24 overtime defeat to Stanford. The Cardinal finished 3-9 this season.

Top players

DE KAYVON THIBODEAUX