OU in the Alamo Bowl: Get to know the Oregon Ducks

Season record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac-12
Coach: Mario Cristobal, 62-59 overall, 35-13 in four-plus seasons at Oregon (coached one game in 2017).
All-time series vs. OU: OU leads 6-1 (last meeting: Oregon won 34-33 on Sept. 16, 2006 in Eugene, Oregon)
Best win: The Ducks had college football’s best victory in the opening month with a 35-28 road triumph at then-No. 3 Ohio State. Oregon rushed for 269 yards in the victory, which was the most by an opponent against the Buckeyes In Ohio Stadium since 2014.
Worst loss: While Oregon had two losses against Utah, including a Friday night 38-10 setback to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship game, the Ducks’ schedule was scarred by a 31-24 overtime defeat to Stanford. The Cardinal finished 3-9 this season.
Top players
DE KAYVON THIBODEAUX
Thibodeaux possibly could be the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The defensive end is a finalist for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy, which are awarded to the national player of the year. Despite nagging injuries early in the season, he still was an impact player. Against UCLA, he had nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
RB TRAVIS DYE
The running back rushed for a team-high 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. His big game was a 211-yard performance against Washington. The senior has rushed for 2,958 career yards with the Ducks.
QB ANTHONY BROWN
The Ducks’ quarterback started his career at Boston College before transferring to the Pac-12 school. He’s played in all 13 games this season. Brown has thrown for 2,692 yards with 16 touchdowns against six interceptions.
Oregon
Game-by-game
Sept. 4: Fresno State (W,31-24)
Sept. 11: at Ohio State (W,35-28)
Sept. 18: Stony Brook (W,48-7)
Sept. 25: Arizona (W,41-19)
Oct. 2: at Stanford (L,31-24, OT)
Oct. 15: California, (W,24-17)
Oct. 23: at UCLA (W,34-31)
Oct. 30: Colorado (W,52-29)
Nov. 6: at Washington (W,26-16)
Nov. 13: Washington State (W,38-24)
Nov. 20: at Utah (L,38-7)
Nov. 27: at Oregon State (W,38-29)
Dec. 3: Utah, Pac-12 championship (L,38-10)