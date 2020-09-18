OU implements stricter measures for students attending home football games after "disappointing behaviors" at opener

According to the university release, those changes include: “explicit designation of seating sections on student tickets to eliminate any previous confusion about the proper location for student attendees; clearer concourse signage at the entry ramps for the student sections; establishment of student seating clusters in groups of 2 to 10; and clearly delineated prohibited seating sections marked by flagging tape.”

The university indicated these measures were decided upon after “meetings amongst university officials and student leaders following the disappointing behaviors by some at the season’s first game.”

OU has reduced home football attendance by 75 percent due to COVID-19 concerns. Kabrick confirmed to the Tulsa World at last week’s opener that the same reduction is in effect for student attendance.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione has made a point over the last several weeks that all fans attending home games adhere to safety measures involving social distancing and mask wearing.