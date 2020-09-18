OU implements stricter measures for students attending home football games after "disappointing behaviors" at opener

Standing outside Owen Field before Oklahoma’s football opener against Missouri State last week, waiting to get in to help lead the “Soonermen” student spirit group, Isaac Kabrick was hopeful his fellow students would adhere to the pandemic-related protocols for fans attending OU games this season.
“Hopefully when you’re in the stadium and you’re being told, ‘Here are the expectations. Here are the rules to be in the stadium,’ they’ll follow them,” Kabrick said.
It sounds like this is a work in progress.
OU announced Friday some changes, according to the university’s release, “to achieve greater compliance with the university’s COVID-19 policies” in designated student sections. Those changes will be implemented for the Sooners’ next home game Sept. 26 against Kansas State.
How seriously is OU taking these changes?
From the university statement: “Attendees who do not cooperate are subject to removal from the stadium and may have future game attendance privileges revoked.”
And: “Aside from the steps that are being implemented, the university is considering the possibility of a reduction or elimination of student tickets and seating.”
That drastic of a step apparently hangs in the balance of OU students’ adherence to policy changes at the next home game.
According to the university release, those changes include: “explicit designation of seating sections on student tickets to eliminate any previous confusion about the proper location for student attendees; clearer concourse signage at the entry ramps for the student sections; establishment of student seating clusters in groups of 2 to 10; and clearly delineated prohibited seating sections marked by flagging tape.”
The university indicated these measures were decided upon after “meetings amongst university officials and student leaders following the disappointing behaviors by some at the season’s first game.”
OU has reduced home football attendance by 75 percent due to COVID-19 concerns. Kabrick confirmed to the Tulsa World at last week’s opener that the same reduction is in effect for student attendance.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione has made a point over the last several weeks that all fans attending home games adhere to safety measures involving social distancing and mask wearing.
“Masks will be required,” Castiglione reiterated on Norman’s SportsTalk 1400 The Ref last Friday, the day before the OU-Missouri State opener. “Look, we’re just going to ask people to be cooperative. We don’t need any scenes. This is not political. This isn’t what people are trying to make it. This is about health, safety, welfare for yourself, for others. Period. End of story. That’s it. No drama...
“We’re just not going to put up with it. It’s not one of those kinds of places. We’re having the game. Hopefully we can have people be cooperative.”
View from the field: See the best images from Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State
Guerin Emig
