The 2023-24 season will mark the final Big 12 campaigns for Oklahoma's men's and women’s basketball teams. On Thursday, the Sooners’ respective hoops programs learned the slate of conference opponents they’ll face when league play kicks off early next year.

With OU and Texas lingering until July of 2024 and four new additions — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF — in the fold, the Big 12 has scrapped its traditional round-robin format which previously saw each team face each of its conference foes home and away.

Instead, while the conference sticks to its 18-game schedule in 2023-24, things will look a bit different with each program meeting five conference opponents twice (home and away) and facing eight others only once. Per a Big 12 release, “Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.”

Hanging around the league for one more season before jumping into the Southeastern Conference, here’s how the 2023-24 conference slate shakes out for Porter Moser and Co. ahead of a critical season inside Lloyd Noble Center:

Home + Away

-Cincinnati

-Iowa State

-Kansas

-Oklahoma State

-Texas

Home-only:

-BYU

-Houston

-Texas Tech

-West Virginia

Away-only:

-Baylor

-UCF

-Kansas State

-TCU

With OSU and Texas among the Sooners’ home-and-home opponents, Moser will get four more cracks against his pair of chief rivals. OU has only a lone win against the two schools since Moser arrived ahead of the 2021-22 season and the Sooners went 0-5 against OSU and Texas a year ago.

With another trip to Kansas, OU also gets one more shot at finding a long sought-after win at Allen Fieldhouse. The Sooners have not won at Kansas since 1993 and might not be back anytime soon once the SEC becomes home.

OU will skip trips to West Virginia and Texas Tech this season but will see a familiar face in Norman when Kelvin Sampson leads Houston into Lloyd Noble Center.

The Cougars’ 11th-year coach spent 10 seasons in charge of the Sooners from 1996-2006 and has led Houston to four-straight Sweet 16 appearances.

As for OU’s women’s basketball program and its Big 12 regular season title defense in 2023-24, these are the conference foes the Sooners will see in Year 3 under Jennie Baranczyk:

Home + Away:

-Cincinnati

-Kansas

-Kansas State

-Oklahoma State

-Texas

Home-only:

-Baylor

-UCF

-TCU

-Texas Tech

Away-only:

-BYU

-Houston

-Iowa State

-West Virginia

Like Moser, Baranczyk gets two tries against OSU this coming season. Unlike Moser, Baranczyk is unbeaten in her four meetings against the Stillwater rivals with opportunities to add to that mark in her third run through the Big 12.

The Sooners will see Texas twice after sharing last year’s regular season title with the Longhorns but will only face conference tournament champions Iowa State in a visit to the Cyclones during the regular season.

A full schedule for the Big 12 mens and women’s basketball seasons will be released at a later date.

