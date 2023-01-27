 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKLAHOMA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OU heads to Iowa State with first place in Big 12 on the line

  • Updated
Jenni Baranczyk meets with her basketball team

Oklahoma's Jennie Baranczyk will try to lead her team to a road victory over Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

No. 14 Oklahoma at No. 18 Iowa State

3 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 16-3, 6-2 in Big 12; Iowa State 14-4, 6-2

Three storylines

Record watch: Taylor Robertson heads to Iowa State needing only one 3-pointer to become the NCAA career 3-point record holder. She enters Saturday’s game tied with former Ohio State sharpshooter Kelsey Mitchell with 497 career 3-pointers.

First-place matchup: The Sooners are in a three-way tie with Iowa State and Texas atop the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is coming off a road loss at UT and will try to avoid being swept to the Cyclones. Iowa State beat host OU 82-79 on Jan. 8.

Homecoming: Aubrey Joens will play her first game in Ames since transferring to Oklahoma during the off-season. She is the younger sister of Ashley Joens, the Cyclones’ all-conference star. Aubrey Joens was scoreless in 13 minutes of action in the first meeting in Norman.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

"I'd rather come watch this than the football team." Sooners fans are discovering the dominant women's gymnastics team. Eli and Eric also give updates on OU's basketball teams and football.
