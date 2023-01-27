OU heads to Iowa State with first place in Big 12 on the line

No. 14 Oklahoma at No. 18 Iowa State

3 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

TV: ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 16-3, 6-2 in Big 12; Iowa State 14-4, 6-2

Three storylines

Record watch: Taylor Robertson heads to Iowa State needing only one 3-pointer to become the NCAA career 3-point record holder. She enters Saturday’s game tied with former Ohio State sharpshooter Kelsey Mitchell with 497 career 3-pointers.

First-place matchup: The Sooners are in a three-way tie with Iowa State and Texas atop the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is coming off a road loss at UT and will try to avoid being swept to the Cyclones. Iowa State beat host OU 82-79 on Jan. 8.

Homecoming: Aubrey Joens will play her first game in Ames since transferring to Oklahoma during the off-season. She is the younger sister of Ashley Joens, the Cyclones’ all-conference star. Aubrey Joens was scoreless in 13 minutes of action in the first meeting in Norman.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World