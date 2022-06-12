OU headed to College World Series after Sunday win vs. VaTech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Oklahoma is headed to the College World Series for the first time since 2010 following an 11-2 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners slammed five home runs in the Super Regional’s third and deciding game against the Hokies’ pitching staff.

OU heads to Omaha and will face Texas A&M in a CWS first-round game on Friday. The start time hasn’t been announced.

Oklahoma (42-22) has had an impressive postseason run. The Sooners captured the Big 12 championship, defeated the SEC runner-up Florida in the regional championship and then earned a triumph over ACC champion Virginia Tech in a Super Regional best-of-3 series.

This will be the 11th time that the OU program has advanced to the CWS. The Sooners have won two national championships — 1951 and 1994.

Starter Cade Horton (4-2) threw six strong innings and only allowed two hits. Chazz Martinez and Trevin Michael combined for three innings of hitless relief.

Tanner Tredaway was the OU’s main power source on Sunday. The center fielder was 4-for-5 with two home runs.

Tredaway joined Peyton Graham with first-inning homers to make it 2-0.

Virginia Tech (45-14) tied the game in the third when Carson DeMartini hit a two-run homer.

OU took control with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by Tredaway’s second home run of the day.

Tredaway joined Blake Robertson with RBI doubles in the fifth to make it 7-2.

Oklahoma scored single runs in the next four innings to make it 11-2 in the ninth. Kendall Pettis and Jackson Nicklaus had solo home runs Jimmy Crooks and Wallace Clark had RBIs during that stretch.

