NORMAN — Let’s consider the state of Oklahoma’s offensive line with the Sooners set to enter the closing stages of their second spring camp under coach Brent Venables in the next week.

Some of OU’s offensive linemen, like sophomore Jacob Sexton (knee), have been sidelined entirely this spring. Others, such as Stanford transfer Walter Rouse (shoulder), have remained limited to non-contact drills. More have come in and out sporadically with varying bumps, scrapes and bruises, leaving others to fill new spots and less familiar roles.

All of that has made this spring camp “a little bit inconsistent day to day,” Bill Bedenbaugh says. But for all the Sooners are dealing with at the position, the 11th-year offensive line coach — who would know a thing or two about the offseason evolution of an offensive line unit — isn’t especially worried.

“We’ve got what we need,” Bedenbaugh said recently. “We’ve got some guys coming in. We’ll get some guys back healthy after spring ball. I like how they’re working. Like the mentality. All those things. We just have to keep going.”

OU’s broader concern on the offensive line between mid-April and the Sept. 2 opener will center on replacing three starters up front: tackles Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison and right guard Chris Murray.

Between the NFL Draft-bound trio, the Sooners enter 2023 down 57 total starts from the past two seasons and missing their first, second and fifth-rated blockers, respectively, from last fall, per Pro Football Focus metrics among OU’s contributing offensive linemen.

Without Morris, Harrison and Murray, the Sooners have holes to fill within a unit that proved reliable a year ago. Here’s what Bedenbaugh and the rest are saying about OU’s offensive line this spring:

Leadership from Raym and Mettauer

Senior Andrew Raym and fifth-year lineman McKade Mettauer represent the Sooners’ returning starters and a pair of veteran pillars on the offensive line.

The duo also happens to line up in adjacent spots at center and left guard. And they also happen to get along quite well, an element that benefited the entire position group in the early months of 2023.

“(Raym) and McKade are doing a really good job,” Bedenbaugh said. “They did a really good job this offseason. We can’t be around them during the offseason and they kind of led the meetings. They did a really good job and it’s showing up on the field.”

Raym battled a shoulder injury through 10 starts as a junior last fall before a hit at West Virginia in November prompted season-ending surgery. The fourth-year center from Broken Arrow returned this spring back at full strength.

Mettauer started all 13 games debut season after transferring from Cal in 2022, cementing himself at left guard in the regular season before moving to right guard in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Rouse, the experienced left tackle from Stanford, will surely be an asset for OU.

Redshirt junior Tyler Guyton might also emerge as a strong voice as he steps in at right tackle.

But in Raym and Mettauer, OU has continuity and a pair of established leaders to guide an offensive line in transition.

“We have great camaraderie as an O-line,” Raym said. “We’re really studying and working really hard. I think we’re going to come out as a unit.”

Rouse working back

If Rouse’s January flip from Nebraska to OU marked an offseason boon, it’ll still be some time before the Sooners see one of their most heralded portal additions in full action.

Rouse arrived at OU three months ago still rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn labrum. The December procedure has left the 6-foot-6, 315-pound left tackle spending his debut camp in Norman wearing a blue, non-contact bib and confined to limited drills and on-field work.

“He’s smart. He’s intelligent. He understands the game,” Bedenbaugh said of Rouse. “He’s inquisitive. He’s still involved. He’s doing some footwork things. He’s probably a little more athletic than I anticipated. But, again, we won’t know until he puts the pads and really start going.”

Rouse made 39 starts in four seasons at Stanford and is expected to be full strength in time for fall camp. With the slew of absences including Rouse’s, sophomore Jake Taylor and redshirt junior Aaryn Parks have each worked at tackle this spring.

Guyton leaning on past veterans

Tyler Guyton has plenty to settle into as the presumptive replacement for Morris at the right tackle position. As the former TCU transfer absorbs everything about his biggest role yet, he's doing so with wisdom imparted by the tackles who came before him.

“They definitely helped me with actual football technique,” Guyton said of Morris and Harrison. “When I got here I wasn’t the best technically. But they just gave me good leadership skills. They told me how to be the one — how to be the next one up. How to lead the youth and everything. They’re my guys.”

Guyton played 10 games and made five starts at offensive tackle last fall.

Byrd coming along

Savion Byrd made his first career start in the Cheez-It Bowl and will likely factor into the Sooners' two-deep depth in the fall. Of note this spring, the redshirt sophomore returned at a listed weight of 283 pounds, down from 310 in the 2022 regular season.

“He’s got to get his weight up,” Bedenbaugh said. “The biggest thing with Savion (is) he’s learning. He’s doing better. Obviously he hasn’t played a lot. But (a) physical guy, athletic guy. But he has to continue to get his weight up.”