OU gymnastics No. 1 overall seed for NCAAs

The road to the NCAA Championships runs through Norman and Lloyd Noble Center.

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team earned the nation’s No. 1 overall seed for the sixth time in the past seven seasons, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The Sooners will be the No. 1 seed in the Norman Regional, the 12th consecutive season OU has earned a No. 1 seed for regional competition. The top-seeded Sooners will face No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California, No. 16 Arizona State, Arkansas, Arizona, Boise State, Utah State and West Virginia.

The regional will be held March 30-April 2. New this year is a recovery day for the athletes between the second round and finals. Competition days will be March 30 and 31 and April 2.

This will be the fourth time since 2011 that the Sooners will host as they hosted in 2011, 2013 and 2015. OU has won all three previous regional championships in the LNC.

The first round on March 30 will feature Arizona and West Virginia at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to the second round on Thursday. The afternoon session of round two will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature Minnesota, California, Boise State and Utah State.

The evening session will begin at 7 p.m. and will include the Sooners, Arizona State, Arkansas and the winner of the first round.

The top two teams from each session will advance to Saturday’s regional final, beginning at 5 p.m. The two best teams in that competition will advance to the NCAA Championships April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

OU, which holds an NCAA record national qualifying score (NQS) of 198.140, will aim for its 12th consecutive regional title and 18th straight NCAA Championships berth. Last weekend, the Sooners claimed their ninth Big 12 Championship in the last 10 seasons and enter the postseason with a 19-2 record.

In addition to the qualifying teams, Oklahoma will face individual all-around competitors and event qualifiers from Eastern Michigan, Ball State, Illinois State, Lindenwood, Penn and Penn State.

The Sooners will be led into competition by head coach K.J. Kindler, the 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year. Kindler has guided OU to 12 NCAA regional titles, 12 Big 12 championships and 14 NCAA Championship appearances. Under Kindler's leadership, OU has achieved 10 top-three NCAA finishes since 2010 and won four national championships.

OU is one of four host sites this season, joining Auburn, Washington and NC State. The Sooners were not originally slated to host in 2022, but due to issues at another host site, OU was granted the postseason competition in early March.