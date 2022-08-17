OU guard Joe Baimisile gets NCAA waiver, gains immediate eligibility for 2022-23

Nearly one full month after Grant Sherfield received his eligibility waiver from the NCAA, fellow transfer guard Joe Bamisile’s place on Oklahoma’s 2022-23 men’s basketball roster is now similarly settled.

Bamisile, a second-time transfer from George Washington, has received a NCAA waiver granting the 6-foot-4 junior immediate eligibility for the upcoming season, the program announced Tuesday afternoon. The news was first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Bamisile committed to the Sooners in April after entering the transfer portal for the second time in as many years following the 2021-22 season. A four-star recruit from Chesterfield, Virginia, Bamisile began his college career at Virginia in 2020 before moving to George Washington after making 13 appearances during his freshman campaign.

As a second-time transfer, Bamisile arrived to Norman this spring still needing an NCAA waiver in order to gain eligibility for the 2022-23 season. Now, he’ll be cleared to play when the OU returns for coach Porter Moser’s second season in November with three years of eligibility remaining.

Bamisile and Sherfield joined the Sooners this spring to reinforce an OU backcourt depleted in the offseason by the portal and graduation. In Year 2 in Norman, Moser is expected to hand the keys to the pair of transfer guards each with proven scoring track records.

Bamisile’s 16.3 points per game as a sophomore were good for fourth in the Atlantic 10 last season. And his scoring came efficiently, poured in on 45.8% shooting from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range.

“Joe Bamisile is an athletic scorer that can put the ball in the hole,” Moser said last month ahead of the Sooners’ foreign tour. “He can knock down threes, can slash. He gives you an older guy who knows how to score.”

Sherfield averaged 19.3 points and 6.4 assists per game at Nevada last season. He holds two years of remaining eligibility.