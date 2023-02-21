NORMAN — Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes has stepped away from the Sooners’ men’s basketball program citing personal reasons, the sophomore from Kingfisher announced via Twitter Tuesday evening.

“Due to personal reasons I am taking some time away from basketball,” Cortes wrote. “I look forward to returning as soon as I can. Thank you for all your support.”

Cortes announced his decision hours before OU’s Tuesday night matchup with Texas Tech at Lloyd Noble Center. The program soon followed with a Twitter post of its own in Cortes’ support.

Cortes is averaging 3.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in his second season at OU. The 6-foot-3 guard leads all Sooners off the bench playing 17.5 minutes per game.