Oklahoma’s first transfer portal departure of the offseason arrived Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Sooners' 2022-23 season formally came to a close late Sunday.

Freshman guard Benny Schröder took to Instagram Monday to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal following a debut season at OU in which he seldom left the bench, scoring 14 points and pulling down five rebounds in 25 total minutes across six games.

“My time at OU has been a great experience and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this program,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates and the (entire) OU family for their support. After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal”

Schröder marks the initial portal exit of Porter Moser’s third offseason at OU and follows Sunday night’s confirmation of the Sooners’ exclusion from the 32-team National Invitation Tournament, the final nail in Moser’s campaign season in Norman.

The 6-foot-7 guard arrived to OU last summer from Munich, Germany alongside four-star recruits Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh and 6-foot-11 center Luke Northweather as part of Moser’s first full recruiting class with the Sooners. By last Wednesday’s Big 12 Tournament defeat to Oklahoma State, Uzan and Oweh had carved out starting roles for OU; Schröder had not featured off the bench for more than a month.

After playing a combined five minutes across two non conference blowouts, Schröder’s most significant action came over a two-week stretch in the middle of OU’s Big 12 schedule.

On Jan. 23, Moser noted Schröder’s progress on the practice floor and rewarded him with a season-high 10 minutes in a 79-52 defeat to TCU the next night. Schröder appeared off the bench in each of the Sooners’ next three games — a upset win over Alabama and back-to-back defeats to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

During that stretch, Moser spoke on the potential for heightened roles for Oweh and Schröder over the final month-plus of the season.

“I think they can help us a whole lot.” Moser said of the freshmen duo on Jan. 27. “Those guys bring a lot of hype, energy to our team that I think we very much need at times. I think those guys work their butt off and they’re going to provide for us later on.”

Oweh went on to average 23.1 minutes per game across nine starts in nine games to close the season. Schröder never featured again for OU after his two-point, two-rebound showing in four minutes at West Virginia on Feb. 4.