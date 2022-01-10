 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU great Roy Williams joins elite company in the College Football Hall of Fame
editor's pick
College football

Roy Williams is the 23rd former Oklahoma player to be welcomed into the College Football Hall of Fame.

 Tulsa World file

Like other schools, OU is losing players to the transfer portal, but they're gaining some too, plus the smart hires made by Brent Venables

Roy Williams will be Oklahoma’s 23rd former player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, it was officially announced Monday afternoon.

Williams was the first player to claim the Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defensive player) and Thorpe Award (best defensive back) in the same season. He accomplished the sweep during the 2001 campaign.

A unanimous first-team All-American that season, he finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The highlight of his career came during the 2000 season when his acrobatic sack of Texas quarterback Chris Simms led to Teddy Lehman’s interception to seal a 14-3 victory over the Longhorns during the Sooners’ national championship run.

“The ‘Superman’ play against Texas in 2001 — only one guy could have made that play and it’s him. To make it work the way he did and when you’ve got to have it, and then on the very next play they run a seam route down the middle of the field and he picks it off to finish the game,” former OU coach Bob Stoops said. “When we held Arkansas to three points in the Cotton Bowl (the following season), you could tell he was just a man among boys. I remember thinking, ‘He’s outgrown this.’ I told him he needed to go to the NFL because I felt he would be a top-10 pick. And he was.”

Williams, from Union City, California, played for the Sooners from 1998-2001. The defensive back bypassed his senior season of eligibility and was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. He would spend nine years in the NFL and was a five-time Pro Bowl honoree.

Williams will become the fourth straight OU defensive player inducted into the Hall, joining Rickey Dixon (2019), Brian Bosworth (2015) and Rod Shoate (2013). Stoops was in the 2021 class as a coach.

“(Williams’ induction) is absolutely so deserved,” Stoops said. “In all my years as a college coach, Roy’s as dominant a defensive player as I’ve been around, with his strength, speed, size — all of it. He was exceptional in coverage, tackling, blitzing — just could do everything and totally controlled the wide side of the field for us where we lined him up.

“So happy for Roy. He’s the first of hopefully many we’ve coached here since 1999 who will be in the Hall of Fame.”

Williams is one of 18 former players who will be inducted into the College Hall of Fame during the 64th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

OU's College Football Hall of Fame inductees

Name (year of induction, position)

Bennie Owen (1951, coach)

Claude Reeds (1961, fullback)

Bud Wilkinson (1969, coach)

Forest Geyer (1973, fullback)

Billy Vessels (1974, halfback)

Jim Owens (1982, end)

Tommy McDonald (1985, halfback)

Ronald “Waddy” Young (1986, end)

Lee Roy Selmon (1988, defensive tackle)

Steve Owens (1991, running back)

Jim Weatherall (1992, tackle)

J.D. Roberts (1993, guard)

Billy Sims (1995, running back)

Jerry Tubbs (1996, center)

Greg Pruitt (1999, running back)

Kurt Burris (2000, center)

Keith Jackson (2001, tight end)

Barry Switzer (2001, coach)

Tony Casillas (2004, defensive tackle)

Joe Washington (2005, running back)

Tom Brahaney (2007, center)

Clendon Thomas (2011, halfback)

Rod Shoate (2013, linebacker)

Brian Bosworth (2015, linebacker)

Rickey Dixon (2019, defensive back)

Bob Stoops (2021, coach)

Roy Willliams (2022, defensive back)

Inside

OSU's Miller also part of college HOF class. B5

Alabama, Georgia square off for national championship. B5

Tags

