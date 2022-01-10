OU great Roy Williams joins elite company in the College Football Hall of Fame

“The ‘Superman’ play against Texas in 2001 — only one guy could have made that play and it’s him. To make it work the way he did and when you’ve got to have it, and then on the very next play they run a seam route down the middle of the field and he picks it off to finish the game,” former OU coach Bob Stoops said. “When we held Arkansas to three points in the Cotton Bowl (the following season), you could tell he was just a man among boys. I remember thinking, ‘He’s outgrown this.’ I told him he needed to go to the NFL because I felt he would be a top-10 pick. And he was.”