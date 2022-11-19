OU gets off to blazing start in Bedlam but then cools off

NORMAN — Sooner Nation — for at least one first quarter on Saturday night — witnessed the complementary football it craved much of the season.

Oklahoma quickly built a four-touchdown lead over Oklahoma State much to the joy of a sellout crowd. Life was good.

But offensive inconsistency, practically the only thing OU fans have been able to count on this season, forced the home team to sweat out a 28-13 win in Bedlam.

Any win over a hated rival, especially on Senior Night, is reason to celebrate. But understandably there will be some frustration.

First, the good.

There will be some deserved praise for an OU defense that bent but didn’t break. The unit registered four interceptions and six sacks which never allowed OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders to get into any rhythm.

There’s also this: Oklahoma (6-5 overall, 3-5 in Big 12) reached bowl eligibility in the regular season’s 11th week. That’s the longest it has taken the team to quality for the postseason since Bob Stoops took over the program in 1999. Saturday’s win ensures 15 extra practices, which is necessary for this team to find growth.

This game had all the makings of a blowout similar to two years earlier when the Sooners romped to a 41-13 home win against OSU. The crimson-and-cream clad fans inside Memorial Stadium were ready to retake bragging rights after the Cowboys defeated OU 37-33 in 2021.

The home crowd got loud after Oklahoma needed only 77 seconds to make the game 7-0. The volume got louder when Jalil Farooq caught a 30-yard touchdown pass. Interceptions by C.J. Coldon and Jonah Laulu set up TDs by Eric Gray (2-yard run) and Drake Stoops (23-yard reception).

It was 28-0 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

No one expected what happened next, which was both bad and ugly.

It’s been common for the Sooners to have a killer instinct against opponents when bolting to such a healthy lead. The foundation appeared in place after OU had a school-record 299 yards in the first quarter. Dillon Gabriel had 224 passing yards, which is more yardage than any Oklahoma player has thrown in the opening quarter.

From that moment, OU wouldn’t come close to scoring. It ended the game with a dozen empty possessions. The Sooners managed only five first downs the rest of the way.

Third down was problematic. OU converted on only one of 14 attempts to move the chains on the do-or-die down. In last week’s West Virginia loss, Oklahoma converted on just 1-of-11 tries.

The Sooners defense deserved the game ball after holding the Cowboys to only three scoring drives and one touchdown. The Cowboys managed just 103 rushing yards.