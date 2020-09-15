 Skip to main content
OU gameday changes planned in Norman after 'unsafe' gatherings'

  • Updated
OU crowd off campus Sept 2020

A crowd gathers off campus in Norman during Saturdays' college football game between the University of Oklahoma and Missouri State. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman

NORMAN — Mayor Breea Clark, responding to "unsafe gatherings that occurred in our community on game day," said Monday night that necessary changes and additional restrictions will be made before the University of Oklahoma plays another home football game.

"Throughout this pandemic, Norman has led the way in our state with proactive measures to protect public health," Clark said. "That standard was not met this past Saturday, but we can and will do better."

Videos of off-campus gatherings, including one posted on Twitter by a Norman Transcript reporter, showed revelers dressed in OU colors enjoying themselves without wearing masks or social distancing.

Norman City Council member Kate Bierman said such behavior "effects the entire community."

