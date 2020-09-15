OU gameday changes planned in Norman after 'unsafe' gatherings'

A crowd gathers off campus in Norman during Saturdays' college football game between the University of Oklahoma and Missouri State. BRYAN TERRY/The Oklahoman
NORMAN — Mayor Breea Clark, responding to "unsafe gatherings that occurred in our community on game day," said Monday night that necessary changes and additional restrictions will be made before the University of Oklahoma plays another home football game.
"Throughout this pandemic, Norman has led the way in our state with proactive measures to protect public health," Clark said. "That standard was not met this past Saturday, but we can and will do better."
Videos of off-campus gatherings, including one posted on Twitter by a Norman Transcript reporter, showed revelers dressed in OU colors enjoying themselves without wearing masks or social distancing.
Norman City Council member Kate Bierman said such behavior "effects the entire community."
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts to fight off a tackle by Missouri State Bears defensive end Isaiah Sayles (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after Rambo’s touchdown catch Saturday. Rattler threw for four touchdowns in the first half, two to Rambo.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) secures a catch during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) gets tackled but Missouri State Bears linebacker Mikey Miles (9) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts to fight off a tackle by Missouri State Bears defensive end Isaiah Sayles (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts to fight off a tackle by Missouri State Bears defensive end Isaiah Sayles (2) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers Damon Smith (89) and Finn Corwin (86) celebrate after Corwin's touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Todd Hudson (23) run through an attempted tackle by Missouri State Bears safety Greg Washington (19) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
The Sooner Schooner runs onto the field after an Oklahoma touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) pressures Missouri State Bears quarterback Jake Van Dyne (10) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Todd Hudson (23) run through an attempted tackle by Missouri State Bears safety Greg Washington (19) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) pressures Missouri State Bears quarterback Jake Van Dyne (10) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans sit in the stands during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
A message reminging fans to wear a mask sit projected on a video board during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans sit in the stands during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners safety Woodi Washington (0) breaks up a pass intended for \Missouri State Bears wide receiver Damoriea Vick (16) while Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood (13) defends during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws passes on the sideline during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Todd Hudson (23) stiff arms Missouri State Bears safety Tahj Chambers (26)during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
With cutout fans in front of them, Oklahoma Sooners fans place their hands over their hearts during the playing of the national anthem before the NCAA football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday. Stadium capacity for the game was reduced by 75 percent.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fans cheer as Oklahoma Sooners players run onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma fans cheer as players are announced before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman on Saturday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fan cheers as planes flyover before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans find their seats before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
With cut out fans in front of them, Oklahoma fans raise their fingers in the air during the playing of the school's alma mater before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Fans cheer as Oklahoma Sooners players run onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
With cut out fans in front of them, Oklahoma fans place their hands over their hearts during the playing of The National Anthem before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans find their seats before the game against Missouri State on Saturday. Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium held 25% capacity for the Sooners home opener.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fans cheer as Oklahoma Sooners players run onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
With cut out fans in front of them, Oklahoma fans raise their fingers in the air during the playing of the school's alma mater before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
With cutout fans in front of them, Oklahoma sit in the stands before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans cheer as players are announced before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Fans cheer as Oklahoma Sooners players run onto the field during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Fan cheers as planes flyover before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans find their seats before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) kneels while teammates run passed before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans find their seats before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
OU fans walk outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
OU Pom Squad members Piper Tucker and Annie Rose pose for a photo outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Makenzie Higdon of The Woodlands, Texas, Jaci Currie of Coleman and Issac Kadrick of Oklahoma City laugh while standing in line before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
OU Pom Squad pose for photos outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Makenzie Higdon, of The Woodlands, Texas, Jaci Currie, of Coleman, and Issac Kadrick, of Oklahoma City, laugh while standing in line before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Fans walk passed security guards before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma cheerleaders walk outside the stadium before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
An Oklahoma fans checks his phone while sitting on the bench during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
OU Pom Squad members Piper Tucker and Annie Rose pose for a photo outside of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears in Norman on Saturday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fans walk passed security guards before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley points to an official during the game against Missouri State on Saturday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma running back Seth McGowan (1) runs against Missouri State on Saturday. McGowan led all Sooners rushers with 61 yards on nine carries and one touchdown.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after Rambo's touchdown catch during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma fans sit in the stands during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Charleston Rambo (14) and quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after Rambo's touchdown catch during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners safety Woodi Washington (0) breaks up a pass intended for \Missouri State Bears wide receiver Damoriea Vick (16) while Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Tre Norwood (13) defends during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs back to his sideline after throwing a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) attempts a pass while being pressured by Missouri State Bears linebacker Kevin Ellis (15) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) gets tackled by Missouri State Bears cornerback Zack Sanders (1) during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Mikey Henderson (3) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners place kicker Stephen Johnson (39) attempts a field goal during the NCAA football game between the Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) goes to celebrate with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after throwing a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) yells after stepping out of bounds during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma receiver Marvin Mims (17) gets tackled by a group of Missouri State players on Saturday. Mims had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (middle) waits for the snap Saturday against Missouri State. Rattler threw for four touchdowns in the first half.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) goes to celebrate with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after throwing a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) runs the ball during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles for yards during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) gets tackled by a group of Missouri State Bears defenders during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
An Oklahoma fan drinks a beer while standing in a student section during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley walks up field after his teams kicked a field goal during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease (10) secures a catch during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma Sooners running back Seth McGowan (1) gets tackled by a group of Missouri State Bears defenders during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) runs back to his sideline after throwing a touchdown pass against Missouri State on Saturday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
