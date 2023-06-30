Oklahoma earned a commitment from 2024 four-star receiver Ivan Carreon on Friday after he decommitted from Texas Tech on Thursday night.

The Odessa, Texas, native reunites with OU receivers coach Emmett Jones, who Carreon committed to at Texas Tech on Dec. 1, 2022. Jones was hired away from the Red Raiders in January.

The 6-foot-6, 195-pound target is the nation’s No. 237 overall prospect and No. 35 receiver, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. The No. 44-ranked player in Texas also held offers from Purdue and Texas State.

Carreon, the 11th commit of the Sooners’ 2024 class, is the fourth wide receiver addition, joining four-star Zion Kearney and three-stars KJ Daniels and Dozie Ezukanma, whose brother, Erik, played at Texas Tech for Jones.

Jones has been perhaps OU’s most successful recruiter since joining the coaching staff, also landing transfer commitments from former Texas receiver Brenan Thompson and former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony. Jones additionally gained Gracen Harris, a four-star receiver in the 2025 class.

With Carreon’s commitment, Oklahoma has now gained five pledges since June 20, joining Ezukanma, linebacker James Nesta, running back Xavier Robinson and defensive end Wyatt Gilmore.

The Sooners are now tabbed with the No. 32-ranked class in the country, and are hoping their recent recruiting surge will continue throughout the summer.

