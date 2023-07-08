Composite five-star tight end Davon Mitchell committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, he announced live via Instagram.

Mitchell, who attends Los Alamitos High School in California, is the nation’s No. 2-ranked tight end and No. 16 overall recruit in the 2025 class according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, however, he said during the announcement he will reclassify to the 2024 class.

The state of California’s top-ranked prospect chose the Sooners over Miami and Alabama.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound target is the Sooners’ first tight end pledge of the 2024 class and 12th commit overall. Mitchell is also the fourth highest-rated commit of the Brent Venables era, only behind five-stars Jackson Arnold, PJ Adebawore and Peyton Bowen, who all arrived on campus last spring.

Mitchell is now the highest-ranked recruit in OU’s 2024 class.

After the 2022 season, Mitchell transferred to Los Alamitos from Allen High School in Texas, where he starred with fellow Sooners four-star quarterback commit Michael Hawkins.

The five-star tight end was primarily recruited by OU tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, according to 247Sports. He also held offers from Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

Mitchell should have a path to immediate playing time when he arrives on campus, as the Sooners only have four scholarship tight ends on their current roster, led by fifth-year senior Austin Stogner, and rounded out by second-years Kaden Helms and Jason Llewellyn and freshman Kade McIntyre.

Mitchell is OU’s sixth commit since June 20, joining four-star receiver Ivan Carreon and four-star linebacker James Nesta, and three-stars Wyatt Gilmore, Dozie Ezukanma and Xavier Robinson.

