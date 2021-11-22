OU football's Redmond, Turk and Lawrence earn Big 12 honors

Three Oklahoma football players have earned weekly honors from the Big 12 Conference, it was announced on Monday. Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, punter Michael Turk was named Special Teams Player of the Week and defensive back Key Lawrence was named Newcomer of the Week after the Sooners defeated Iowa State 28-21 on Saturday.

Redmond, a redshirt sophomore, broke a 7-7 tie with a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown with nine seconds left in the first half. The Midwest City, Okla., product added two tackles (1.5 for loss, one sack) and a career-high four quarterback hurries in the game. The fumble return marked OU's first defensive score of the season and was its first fumble returned for a touchdown since 2018. It was also the Sooners' first TD by a defensive lineman in a home game since 1979.

Turk averaged 54.8 yards on his six punts on Saturday. Five of his punts traveled at least 48 yards, four went at least 56 yards and three were over 60 yards, and three were downed inside the ISU 20-yard line. The redshirt senior from Dallas is averaging 52.7 yards per punt on the season (the OU single-season record is 47.8 yards and the FBS single-season record is 51.0).

Lawrence, a sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., registered seven tackles, a sack for 18 yards and two forced fumbles on Saturday, the first of which was returned 42 yards by Redmond for a touchdown.