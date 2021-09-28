OU football

NORMAN — Oklahoma has erected statues of two former Sooner quarterbacks just east of Owen Field, and space has been allotted for two more.
That elite quartet might be larger than the clique current signal-caller Spencer Rattler fell into last Saturday.
Boos are one thing, but thousands of fans chanting for you to be replaced puts you in select company. Whether the frustration with a stagnant offense bubbling over caused irreversible harm to Rattler’s psyche is a topic for the sixth-ranked Sooners (4-0).
Riley downplayed the chant of, “We want Caleb,” referring to freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, which broke out early in the second quarter Saturday night.
“We don’t pay attention to that stuff,” he said.
Easy for Riley to say. He’s wearing a $600 headset during the game. It’s for communication with the coaching staff. But it does — conveniently — block out crowd noise.
But the lesson Riley wants to impart is that fans are a great part of the game; however, their reactions to anything — good or bad — aren’t controllable.
“If we're going to worry about all these things outside that have nothing to do with football, then we're not listening to our message here, our messages, our expectations. OK?” Riley said. “We are the only expectations and opinion that counts.
"We appreciate fans being in the stands, cheering, I'm not saying that. But as far as playing the game, we answer to one standard and that's our own. So whatever’s said in the heat of a game, that's irrelevant.”
Through four games, OU’s offense has been mired in muck. A unit that fans are used to seeing score 50-plus points and pile up 600 yards with relative ease has scored a total of just four touchdowns in its past two games.
Whether warranted or not, Rattler is the on-field face of that offense. The quarterback some pegged for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has struggled to get the ball downfield. The player sports books installed as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy has thrown three touchdown passes vs. three interceptions against FBS opponents Tulane, Nebraska and West Virginia. He averaged 7.1 yards per attempt against those teams.
Riley did not throw out an edict that players were not subject to criticism. Much like he did a week earlier following the Nebraska game, he took the heat for OU’s pronounced offensive limp out of the gate. There are 10 other players on the field with Rattler. They can be better, too. Riley showed little ire toward the fans who wanted to see what Williams could offer. It wasn’t ideal, but it comes with the territory.
“We have a passionate fan base,” he said. "And I think it's always important to remember, for all of us, you know, 90 percent of the people in there are diehard Sooners and they're, you know, just like us, they're gonna fight and kind of be with us no matter what's happening. I don't think any fan, you know, wants us to, if something's not going well, to just quit or stop. So we would hope the fans will take the same attitude.”
The hope is OU will climb out of the offensive rut this Saturday at Kansas State. Maybe Rattler will recapture the hot streak he was on when the 2020 season ended. Just building off his final drive against West Virginia, where Rattler was 6-for-6 for 54 yards, setting up Gabe Brkic’s game-winning field goal, is fine.
But if it’s not, so be it.
“I would also say this about the quarterback position: If I’ve got guys in there that have got thin skin or can’t handle that, then I’ve got the wrong guys in the room,” Riley said. “I have the right guys in there.”