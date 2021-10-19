OU football

“We’ve been hit hard there. We just have,” Riley said.

Riley did say there are some long-term benefits. Sophomore safety Key Lawrence’s play has improved as of late. He had seven tackles against the Horned Frogs in place of Turner-Yell.

“When you have some guys out yeah you wish you had them, but at the same time somebody’s going to step in and take those reps and get better,” Riley said. “We’re seeing a little bit of both. I think they’ve done pretty well especially considering those guys that are playing right now are also involved in our special teams. We hope to supplement them as we go on, but they’ve done a pretty nice job with all these reps being thrown on them.”

Injury update: Riley seemed optimistic the depth chart could change as OU prepares to face Kansas on Saturday. Some injured players could return for the trip to Lawrence, Kan.

Riley didn’t name specific players, but OU besides the secondary injuries, OU has been without defensive tackle Jalen Redmond for the last four weeks.

Speech prep

Riley patted junior wide receiver Jadon Haselwood on the back for more than his three-touchdown performance against TCU. He was one of the players selected for the Friday night speech before each game.