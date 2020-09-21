 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: Will Oklahoma's road opener at Iowa State be in the morning or under the lights?

OU football: Will Oklahoma's road opener at Iowa State be in the morning or under the lights?

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma at Iowa State destined for morning or evening kick

Oklahoma Sooners fullback Brayden Willis (81) gets tackled during last year's Iowa State game. The visiting Sooners will play Iowa State at either 11 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s first road game will call for an early morning wakeup call or be played under the lights.

The Big 12 Conference announced start times for its Oct. 3 panel of games on Monday morning.

The Sooners will play at Iowa State at either 11 a.m. (FOX) or 6:30 p.m. (ABC).

The other Big 12 game waiting a time slot is TCU at Texas.

The league will make its announcement after next weekend’s games are completed.

The other Big 12 times are: Oklahoma State at Kansas (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Baylor at West Virginia (11 a.m., ABC) and Texas Tech at Kansas State (2:30 p.m., FS1).

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News