OU football: Will Oklahoma's road opener at Iowa State be in the morning or under the lights?

Oklahoma’s first road game will call for an early morning wakeup call or be played under the lights.
The Big 12 Conference announced start times for its Oct. 3 panel of games on Monday morning.
The Sooners will play at Iowa State at either 11 a.m. (FOX) or 6:30 p.m. (ABC).
The other Big 12 game waiting a time slot is TCU at Texas.
The league will make its announcement after next weekend’s games are completed.
The other Big 12 times are: Oklahoma State at Kansas (2:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN), Baylor at West Virginia (11 a.m., ABC) and Texas Tech at Kansas State (2:30 p.m., FS1).
Eric Bailey
