OU football: Will Kansas State-Oklahoma game play Saturday as scheduled? Wildcats coach is 'cautiously optimistic'

OU was missing multiple starters from its season-opening win against Missouri State. While Lincoln Riley won’t divulge the current status of players missing, he does say he expects a constant back-and-forth with roster size.

“The nature of these deals and all these tests is that so much of it is day-to-day, maybe every two days because that’s about the average of when we test,” Riley said. “You gain some guys back, which is good to gain guys back, but you lose some guys and you hate to lose guys. It’s just kind of a constant back-and-forth. For us, we’re just trying to focus in on the guys who are here getting good quality work and trying to improve and put together the best schedule we can for those guys.”

“We try to keep our guys who are out as mentally engaged as possible. Like we said, we expect of ourselves to do a better job with it. Hopefully we can do that and have more guys back. I think regardless of what you do, there’s going to be some constant back and forth through this entire year.”

Riley was asked about how schools communicate with opponents on game week.