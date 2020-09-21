OU football: Will Kansas State-Oklahoma game play Saturday as scheduled? Wildcats coach is 'cautiously optimistic'

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman remains “cautiously optimistic” that Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Oklahoma can be played as scheduled.
While that statement may stun some fans, it’s become the new normal in today’s college football world. COVID has changed the playing field.
The Wildcats were missing players during a season-opening upset 35-31 loss to Arkansas State on Sept. 12. After getting a dozen players back on the following Monday, “lo and behold we’ve lost probably another 10 to tracing or a positive (test) over the past week,” Kleiman said during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference call. “You take two steps forward and you end up taking a step-and-a-half or two back.”
The K-State coach later added: “I’m cautiously optimistic. We get a couple of kids back but we also have two more tests this week.”
The Big 12 announced football game cancellation thresholds before the season. The minimum number of players needed to play is 53, which is based on the entire roster., including walk-ons. Additional minimum thresholds were established for offensive linemen (7), interior defensive linemen (4) and quarterback (1).
“This week, once again we meet those thresholds to play as of Monday, or as of today. I hope we can still meet them on Wednesday and Friday,” Klieman said. “Our kids want to play, whether we are down guys are not, our guys want to play. We also have to make sure it’s safe for the guys who are out there. I know that everybody is waiting on a day-to-day basis.”
OU was missing multiple starters from its season-opening win against Missouri State. While Lincoln Riley won’t divulge the current status of players missing, he does say he expects a constant back-and-forth with roster size.
“The nature of these deals and all these tests is that so much of it is day-to-day, maybe every two days because that’s about the average of when we test,” Riley said. “You gain some guys back, which is good to gain guys back, but you lose some guys and you hate to lose guys. It’s just kind of a constant back-and-forth. For us, we’re just trying to focus in on the guys who are here getting good quality work and trying to improve and put together the best schedule we can for those guys.”
“We try to keep our guys who are out as mentally engaged as possible. Like we said, we expect of ourselves to do a better job with it. Hopefully we can do that and have more guys back. I think regardless of what you do, there’s going to be some constant back and forth through this entire year.”
Riley was asked about how schools communicate with opponents on game week.
“The way I've understood it is if we feel like we've got any potential issues for being able to play the game then we'll try to communicate those to a conference opponent and all that as soon as we possibly can,” Riley said. “Then I would suspect that once we have the final test before game-time done then that's when communication with the opposing team would happen.”
OU released its COVID-19 test results for the week of Sept. 13-19. There was no breakdown of specific sports like football, but total student-athletes with active cases are currently at 20.
Klieman said there were no tests scheduled for Monday, but two players said they were sick. In the past, it would have been a doctor visit, medicine and team meetings. But these days, it means a test and waiting for a result.
Practices have consisted of good-on-good, Klieman said, especially with scout teams having to shuffle available players around during workouts.
“Last week when we broke off into scout teams, we had a tight end playing tackle for the offensive scouts, a fullback playing guard and a defensive end playing the other tackle. We were down that many numbers. But that’s everybody. That’s not just Kansas State,” Klieman said.
Added Riley: “I can relate to several of the things that Chris said. I think everybody can relate a little bit right now. It is a challenge. You can’t do the things that we’re all so used to doing. Like those guys did, you have to think outside the box and find a way you can get as much possibly can with the numbers that you have and understand that, on any given day, the guys that you have out there are the guys you have out there. You have to simply try to make it work the best that you can.”
Video: Spencer Rattler reflects on his stellar debut
View from the field: See the best images from Oklahoma's season opener against Missouri State
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
091520-tul-spt-emigblog Big12
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
091920-tul-spt-oufootstudents
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
092220-tul-spt-emigblog big12
Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears
OUSportsExtra.com: Home to everything crimson and cream
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!