OU football: Wide receiver Obi Obialo began college career with Cowboys and will finish it with Sooners

The Bedlam rivalry will add an interesting storyline in 2020.
Wide receiver Obi Obialo’s playing career began with a one-year stop at Oklahoma State. After three successful seasons at Marshall, the graduate transfer now will catch passes at Oklahoma.
His decision to attend OU was cemented following an official visit.
“My people, my mom, my dad, they were all with me experiencing it,” Obialo said during a Thursday interview via Zoom. “I kind of looked at it like, 'This is the place’ and made my decision.”
He has memories of Memorial Stadium. In 2016, during the Sooners’ 38-20 win over the Cowboys, he was on the sideline for OSU, but didn’t have a catch. But he did recall one special play, though.
“I remember Dede (Westbrook) on the sideline catching a pass, and he made a defender miss and took it the house,” Obialo said. “That was one play I remember distinctively from that game.”
Obialo had two catches for 11 yards as a freshman at OSU. Since he was down on the depth chart behind playmakers like James Washington, Jalen McCleskey and Jhajuan Seales, the Coppell (Texas) High School graduate began searching for playing time.
The journey led him to a Conference USA school far from home.
“Marshall is a unique place, a special place,” Obialo said. “Just going out there, being from Texas, being a city boy, it was kind of just different getting used to.
“I have high expectations of myself, so I just went in with my head down and just went to work,” he added. “My old receiver coach (Dallas Baker), he got me up to speed, got me where I needed to be. I really appreciated that.”
Obialo caught 79 passes for 987 yards and four touchdowns during his three seasons at Marshall. His production wasn’t just felt on the field. In 2018, he was named a team captain for three games.
A preseason foot injury limited him to four games as a senior (he only had 18 catches for 244 yards) and he decided to enter the transfer portal.
He had a few options, which he didn’t disclose, but OU felt at home to him.
“Coach (Lincoln) Riley and the staff and the whole team, they did a real good job in just bringing me in and making me feel a part of the team,” Obialo said. “I really respected that and just felt like this is really like where I’m supposed to be.”
Obialo isn’t the only graduate transfer expected to contribute to a young wide receivers group. UCLA’s Theo Howard also joined the team during the offseason.
“They both are doing a good job and been a positive influence in our program,” OU outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons said. “Our expectation for them is as equally high as it is for anyone else in the program.”
Obialo is eager to make his OU debut.
“We’ve been at it since July 31, so just coming into the mind game where you kind of feel it, a sense of how the coaches are coaching, how the players are playing, you can finally see the game against Missouri State coming,” he said about the Sept. 12 opener. “And it just gives everybody an extra boost that we’re gonna be able to play in front of the fans.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!