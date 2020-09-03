OU football: Wide receiver Obi Obialo began college career with Cowboys and will finish it with Sooners

“Marshall is a unique place, a special place,” Obialo said. “Just going out there, being from Texas, being a city boy, it was kind of just different getting used to.

“I have high expectations of myself, so I just went in with my head down and just went to work,” he added. “My old receiver coach (Dallas Baker), he got me up to speed, got me where I needed to be. I really appreciated that.”

Obialo caught 79 passes for 987 yards and four touchdowns during his three seasons at Marshall. His production wasn’t just felt on the field. In 2018, he was named a team captain for three games.

A preseason foot injury limited him to four games as a senior (he only had 18 catches for 244 yards) and he decided to enter the transfer portal.

He had a few options, which he didn’t disclose, but OU felt at home to him.

“Coach (Lincoln) Riley and the staff and the whole team, they did a real good job in just bringing me in and making me feel a part of the team,” Obialo said. “I really respected that and just felt like this is really like where I’m supposed to be.”

Obialo isn’t the only graduate transfer expected to contribute to a young wide receivers group. UCLA’s Theo Howard also joined the team during the offseason.