OU football: Why is the No. 26 important to the Sooners' defense in 2020?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delarrin Turner-Yell mentioned the number “26” during his Thursday meeting with reporters.

It’s the goal for takeaways by the Oklahoma defense, which only managed 11 last season.

Turner-Yell got the Sooners’ first turnover in Saturday’s win over Missouri State with an interception.

“For me to get my first career interception, that was huge,” Turner-Yell said. “It was really a surreal moment. It’s a race to 26. To get there, we have to stay on it and get them week in and week out.”

Managing just 11 takeaways still stings and remains a point of emphasis.

“As the University of Oklahoma defense, that is unacceptable. We play for the big game and we’re in the College Football Playoff and we’re in the Big 12 Championship every year,” Turner-Yell said. “We can make those things easier is we get the ball back to the offense because we have a high-powered offense.

“So in order for us to get where we need to go, we have to get the ball back. The thing that we’ve been talking about a lot is 26, because that gets us in the conversation. We have to get past that. We’ve put a big emphasis leading up to the season.”

Tre Norwood said turnovers equal victories.