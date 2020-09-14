 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU football: While Sooners had quick start in opener, Riley says 'errors all over the place'

OU football: While Sooners had quick start in opener, Riley says 'errors all over the place'

Only $5 for 5 months
Missouri St Oklahoma Football

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (left) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Jeremiah Hall in front of Missouri State cornerback Zack Sanders in the first half of the Sooners’ win Saturday in Norman.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Lincoln Riley had plenty of reasons to be excited about Saturday’s 48-0 win over Missouri State, but there are corrections needed during a bye week.

“We had errors all over the place,” Riley said during the Big 12 coaches teleconference call. “There are a lot of good things to look at and see. There are things to get you excited about what this team could potentially be. We had some young guys who did some positive things during their first time on the field.”

Riley mentioned the adjustments to the mixed lineups before adding, “a lot to correct. We have a bye week here that we’re going to have to back and really attack and make a lot of necessary improvements to get ready for Big 12 play.”

Riley was impressed with how the Sooners started the opener.

Oklahoma had seven scores in its seven possessions (five touchdowns, two field goals), while Missouri State had seven consecutive three-and-outs with only two yards of total offense.

“We played really fast early, just all three sides of the ball just kind of swarming together,” Riley said. “Disappointed we didn't finish a couple drives down there in the red zone offensively, maybe the biggest disappointment. I thought special teams and defense were good all day. That and then missed some really good opportunities in the run game that we've got to do much better on.”

Oklahoma will host Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Eric Bailey

918-581-8391

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News