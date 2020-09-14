OU football: While Sooners had quick start in opener, Riley says 'errors all over the place'

Lincoln Riley had plenty of reasons to be excited about Saturday’s 48-0 win over Missouri State, but there are corrections needed during a bye week.

“We had errors all over the place,” Riley said during the Big 12 coaches teleconference call. “There are a lot of good things to look at and see. There are things to get you excited about what this team could potentially be. We had some young guys who did some positive things during their first time on the field.”

Riley mentioned the adjustments to the mixed lineups before adding, “a lot to correct. We have a bye week here that we’re going to have to back and really attack and make a lot of necessary improvements to get ready for Big 12 play.”

Riley was impressed with how the Sooners started the opener.

Oklahoma had seven scores in its seven possessions (five touchdowns, two field goals), while Missouri State had seven consecutive three-and-outs with only two yards of total offense.