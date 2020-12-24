OU football: What's the secret to Isaiah Thomas' success? Fierce family support

What was Brown’s advice to his nephew during the down times?

“I was trying to keep him encouraged,” Brown said. “Anytime you aren’t getting the opportunity that you would like to get, there’s definitely frustration that could set in. But he really kept a level head and a determined mindset throughout the entire process. It’s kind of a cliché, but he really just kind of waited his turn and kept working until he got that opportunity.”

Leslie Sones raised four children on her own. Like many working families, they’ve faced tough times. But they never did without, thanks to the hard work of his mother.

“She did everything in her power to make sure we had what we needed. We’ve seen how hard she worked. I’ve seen the trials and tribulations of this universe,” Thomas said. “I’ve thought to myself, if I go through those same trials and tribulations, why am I not giving it my all when my mother did the same for me?”

Sones’ oldest son will always be her baby. After three hours of physical football, she’s always ready to look after him. It’s not just at OU. It was also when he played as a youngster.