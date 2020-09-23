 Skip to main content
OU football: Tulsa remains fertile recruiting ground for the Sooners

OU football: Tulsa remains fertile recruiting ground for the Sooners

Tulsa players making strong impact on Sooners' defense

Oklahoma defensive backs Pat Fields (10) and Tre Brown (6)  were among five defensive starters from the Tulsa area in the season-opening win over Missouri State.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press

Oklahoma will continue to make the Tulsa-area a focal point for recruiting, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said during a Wednesday meeting with reporters.

Grinch said it doesn’t matter which coast you are on, northeastern Oklahoma is an area that coaches are conscious of since there’s high-level football being played.

“That’s an area that we’re constantly evaluation,” Grinch said on Zoom. “It’s an area that you’re talking about quality football both coached and played. We appreciate the fact that it’s in our state.”

During the season-opening win against Missouri State, Isaiah Thomas (Memorial), Jon-Michael Terry (Victory Christian), LaRon Stokes (NOAH), Tre Brown (Union) and Pat Fields (Union) were in the starting lineup for the Sooners.

