OU football: Tulsa remains fertile recruiting ground for the Sooners

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma will continue to make the Tulsa-area a focal point for recruiting, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said during a Wednesday meeting with reporters.

Grinch said it doesn’t matter which coast you are on, northeastern Oklahoma is an area that coaches are conscious of since there’s high-level football being played.

“That’s an area that we’re constantly evaluation,” Grinch said on Zoom. “It’s an area that you’re talking about quality football both coached and played. We appreciate the fact that it’s in our state.”

During the season-opening win against Missouri State, Isaiah Thomas (Memorial), Jon-Michael Terry (Victory Christian), LaRon Stokes (NOAH), Tre Brown (Union) and Pat Fields (Union) were in the starting lineup for the Sooners.

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.