OU football: Tre Norwood's 20-month wait finally over with return to playing field

Tre Norwood enjoyed every moment of Oklahoma's victory Saturday over Missouri State.
The junior cornerback suffered a season-ending knee injury prior to the 2019 season and it had been a long 20 months since he’d played in a football game.
“I was just happy to be back out there being that I hadn’t been in a live game with my brothers for a long time,” Norwood said via a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday. “Just being able to be out there and to contribute in any way possible, it was very exciting. The main part was just being out there and playing a game I love. It’s something I won’t take for granted and will continue to just grow and get better.”
Norwood only recorded one tackle against the Bears, but he said it felt good after taking plenty of mental reps and sitting in position meetings without being able to help last year.
Norwood had never been seriously injured before suffering the ACL tear.
“The mental part was tough and something I had to gradually grow with,” Norwood said. “Throughout the process, it helped me out a lot. Going into the season, being able to take those mental reps each and every practice, sitting in the meetings and still getting the notes and corrections as if I was playing even though I couldn’t physically be out there.”
It was tough because he’d spent the offseason absorbing new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s system. He had started every game in 2018 and was ready to make a giant leap.
After the Sooners dropped the Peach Bowl game to LSU, Norwood began preparations for this season.
Then COVID-19 happened, shutting down spring practice and the majority of summer workouts.
“It was difficult, not just for myself, but for all of us,” Norwood said. “With the pandemic, it’s something we’re all new to. Everybody on the team, coaches, as well as you guys (in the media). It was something you had to adapt to the environment, to the circumstances and just make sure I made the most of the opportunities I was given.
“Working out back home each and every day and once we got back up here, getting back into the swing of things. It was one of those type of things that we can’t change the situation. Obviously, if we could, we would. We can’t. One of those type things we have to adapt to it and just go with it.”
Grinch has a special interest in the secondary and coaches the safeties. Assistant Roy Manning is entering his second season leading the cornerbacks.
Norwood credits the coaches for helping change the mindset of the defensive backs.
“The mindset is the key to confidence and going out there and executing your job at a high level and making those plays,” Norwood said. “It’s something they do a great job, not just on the back end, but with the defense as a whole with instilling that mindset. Go out there and be fierce and be competitive and play with that edge each and every snap.”
There’s plenty of youth on the roster, especially in the secondary.
Norwood's goal is to help them mature as college players.
“Just giving them nuggets that maybe I didn’t know as a young guy or that I was learning as a young guy,” he said. “Just kind of provide and give knowledge to them as much as possible so they can be the best version that they can be at the earliest state possible.
“And then when they become the older guys, it’ll be easier for them to pass back down onto the younger classes coming in. So that’s my bigger thing, just trying to be that leadership role for the back end, especially for the young guys.”
