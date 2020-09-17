OU football: Tre Norwood's 20-month wait finally over with return to playing field

It was tough because he’d spent the offseason absorbing new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s system. He had started every game in 2018 and was ready to make a giant leap.

After the Sooners dropped the Peach Bowl game to LSU, Norwood began preparations for this season.

Then COVID-19 happened, shutting down spring practice and the majority of summer workouts.

“It was difficult, not just for myself, but for all of us,” Norwood said. “With the pandemic, it’s something we’re all new to. Everybody on the team, coaches, as well as you guys (in the media). It was something you had to adapt to the environment, to the circumstances and just make sure I made the most of the opportunities I was given.

“Working out back home each and every day and once we got back up here, getting back into the swing of things. It was one of those type of things that we can’t change the situation. Obviously, if we could, we would. We can’t. One of those type things we have to adapt to it and just go with it.”

Grinch has a special interest in the secondary and coaches the safeties. Assistant Roy Manning is entering his second season leading the cornerbacks.

Norwood credits the coaches for helping change the mindset of the defensive backs.