OU football: Tre Norwood, positioned to be a starter last year, ready for return after 2019 injury

Oklahoma's Tre Norwood is expected to get his first playing time under defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during Saturday’s season-opening game against Missouri State.

Norwood suffered an ACL injury during the 2019 preseason camp, which forced him to miss the entire season.

Brendan Radley-Hiles said Norwood made his presence felt despite being injured and continues to encourage teammates this season.

“He’s just a big brother. He does things correctly. He’s just a person you want to be around,” Radley-Hiles said. "When he was down last year, he was a person who was here at all costs, making sure his efforts were showing and present. When he’s back up, he’s the same guy. He’s the same guy at all costs. He’s a standup, true dude. That’s T-Wood.”

Grinch said during fall camp that Norwood could play five different positions in the secondary. On the Sooners’ initial depth chart released on Wednesday, the redshirt junior is listed as a backup cornerback.

“He was just positioned to be one of the starters on defense, one of the guys that we were excited about that we didn’t have a chance to use last year,” Grinch said.

“Coming off that injury, full go health that way, moving well and all those things. It’s nice to kind of reintroduce ourselves to him.”

