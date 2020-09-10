OU football: Tre Brown, now an 'old guy,' prepared to grasp leadership role

Brown, a senior, is prepared for the opportunity.

“That was one thing I was looking forward to, knowing that he was leaving. He left a legacy and left a mark. He gave us a blueprint of how to be successful and to get to where we want to be,” Brown said. “The next step of being a leader and being one of the old guys, I’ve taken that into account that I have to really step up and do my job this year and hold everybody accountable and follow in his footsteps.”

Brown has started 22 consecutive games. He has sparked two of the biggest defensive plays in the past two Big 12 championship games.

In 2018, his corner blitz resulted in a safety when he sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Last season, Brown chased down Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt to save a potential game-winning touchdown.

“It did a lot (for my confidence),” Brown said, “knowing that all eyes are on you in a big moment going down the stretch (and) that there’s a big play that’s needed to be made. When you can make plays like those twice, two times in a row, that builds a lot of confidence. You can do it again when a play is needed.”

Former teammates like Murray and CeeDee Lamb used their final OU seasons to vault themselves into NFL first-round draft picks, which isn’t lost on Brown.