OU football: Tre Brown, now an 'old guy,' prepared to grasp leadership role

Tre Brown’s relationship with Alex Grinch rolls back to January 2019.
What did Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator see in the cornerback upon their first meeting?
“What I saw in Tre Brown 20 months ago was inconsistency. I would tell Tre Brown that if he was sitting here today,” Grinch said this week. “He could try to mount an argument, and I’d win it if we had that conversation. You saw ability. You saw speed. You saw too much reliance on that speed as opposed to techniques and fundamentals.”
By the middle of this season's fall camp, Grinch’s perspective on the Union High School graduate had changed.
“A year ago, he wasn’t leading by example. He had his good days but was too willing to have a bad day. ... I’m not just talking during the season, but fall camp,” Grinch said.
“All the sudden you are seeing a guy with a work ethic and a want-to in every single rep in practice. I highlight him as leading by example. It’s not the vocal side of things, but that’s as critical as everything.”
The OU defense needs that leadership heading into the season opener at 6 p.m. Saturday against visiting Missouri State.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray was the defense’s heartbeat the past three seasons. Now that he has moved on to the NFL, someone has to step into those shoes.
Brown, a senior, is prepared for the opportunity.
“That was one thing I was looking forward to, knowing that he was leaving. He left a legacy and left a mark. He gave us a blueprint of how to be successful and to get to where we want to be,” Brown said. “The next step of being a leader and being one of the old guys, I’ve taken that into account that I have to really step up and do my job this year and hold everybody accountable and follow in his footsteps.”
Brown has started 22 consecutive games. He has sparked two of the biggest defensive plays in the past two Big 12 championship games.
In 2018, his corner blitz resulted in a safety when he sacked Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Last season, Brown chased down Baylor wide receiver Chris Platt to save a potential game-winning touchdown.
“It did a lot (for my confidence),” Brown said, “knowing that all eyes are on you in a big moment going down the stretch (and) that there’s a big play that’s needed to be made. When you can make plays like those twice, two times in a row, that builds a lot of confidence. You can do it again when a play is needed.”
Former teammates like Murray and CeeDee Lamb used their final OU seasons to vault themselves into NFL first-round draft picks, which isn’t lost on Brown.
“I took account of (their transformation),” Brown said. “The whole summer, I was working hard. The whole fall camp, I knew I have to be serious about this. You have to be a pro day in and day out. If you practice like one, you’re going to play like one. If you want to be a leader, I have to show everybody on the field I can be a leader by example by making plays.
“When you’re making plays as a leader, everybody else buys into that. I feel like that was something I had to do.”
Brown said he has been flying around more in practices and recorded twice as many takeaways as in last fall camp. He added that his technique is better and he is much more physical.
He expects the defense to continue improving under Grinch.
“Last year was a rebuild year. This year, we're on track where we want to be, but we're going to keep going,” Brown said. “I like where we're going.
“It’s starting to become a culture here.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!