OU football: Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference
Lincoln Riley keeping COVID-19 numbers sealed during 2020 season

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley doesn't want to release testing results, which he says would put his team in a competitive disadvantage on game week.

Lincoln Riley held his first game-week news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Sooners will open the season against visiting Missouri State on Saturday. Kickoff for the pay-per-view game is 6 p.m.

Here are three takeaways from the fourth-year coach’s Zoom meeting with reporters.

COVID results not publicized

Oklahoma has been transparent with its COVID-19 test results since the football team returned to campus July 1.

Now that the season has started, Riley said he will not release the team’s statistics because it can be considered a “competitive disadvantage.”

“As far as active cases, I think we're to the point now where we're playing games, and obviously any active case or contact trace is going to have game repercussions and so just like we would with an injury … we’ve just made the decision to not broadcast that,” Riley said. “I know we've been probably the most transparent school in the country up until then, but you don't want to give your team a competitive disadvantage so we're not going to do that.”

Redmond, suspended players update

Jalen Redmond has reportedly chosen to opt out of the 2020 football season and is no longer on the Sooners’ roster, but Riley chose not to address the defensive player’s decision.

It’s the same strategy Riley used following running back Kennedy Brooks’ choice to not play this season.

Three players suspended for the Peach Bowl — Trejan Bridges, Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson — won’t be available for the season opener.

“The three, guys that were previously out, no new update on that right now, (it) could come at any point but certainly no update on that right now,” Riley said. “Then I think I’ve addressed with you guys, you know how we're going to handle that as a team as far as any guy’s decisions to play or to not play. We'll leave that up to the individual.”

Thumbs up to unity campaign

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday it is rolling out an anti-racism, anti-hate campaign with components that include creation of a black student-athlete council, social message patches on the jersey and a unity sticker on the back of helmets.

What does Riley think about the conference’s proactive movement toward social justice?

“The conference is supporting our black student-athletes and supporting unity as a whole,” the OU coach said. “I think it’s a great thing.

“Everybody can take off on their own interpretations of this stuff. There isn’t anything in life where you can’t find extremists or people that maybe put something in a negative light. This, for us, I can’t speak for the other teams in the conference, but this, for our team, is about people caring and taking care of one another. That’s one thing that our team has been unanimous on.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s black player, white player, Hispanic player, you name it. It doesn’t matter. Our team has lived by that. We see, daily, how they treat each other and how they interact with each other.”

College football 2020: Everything you need to know about OU

