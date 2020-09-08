OU football: Three takeaways from Lincoln Riley's news conference

It’s the same strategy Riley used following running back Kennedy Brooks’ choice to not play this season.

Three players suspended for the Peach Bowl — Trejan Bridges, Ronnie Perkins and Rhamondre Stevenson — won’t be available for the season opener.

“The three, guys that were previously out, no new update on that right now, (it) could come at any point but certainly no update on that right now,” Riley said. “Then I think I’ve addressed with you guys, you know how we're going to handle that as a team as far as any guy’s decisions to play or to not play. We'll leave that up to the individual.”

Thumbs up to unity campaign

The Big 12 Conference announced Monday it is rolling out an anti-racism, anti-hate campaign with components that include creation of a black student-athlete council, social message patches on the jersey and a unity sticker on the back of helmets.

What does Riley think about the conference’s proactive movement toward social justice?

“The conference is supporting our black student-athletes and supporting unity as a whole,” the OU coach said. “I think it’s a great thing.