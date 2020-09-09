OU football: Thoughts on the Sooners' season-opening depth chart

Oklahoma released its initial depth chart for Saturday’s 6 p.m. season-opening game against Missouri State.

As announced last week, Spencer Rattler will be the Sooners’ starting quarterback.

A quick glance as the week heads toward the weekend:

* Perhaps the biggest surprise on the release is Anton Harrison, a 6-5, 334-pound true freshman who is scheduled to get the start at left tackle.

Harrison is from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. He chose OU over Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss.

He’ll be mentored by four returning starters on the offensive line.

* T.J. Pledger is listed atop a young group of running backs, including Marcus Major and Seth McGowan. Look or the younger players to get early reps this season.

* Three suspended players – running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and defensive end Ronnie Perkins – are on the depth chart.

Perkins is listed as a starter, Bridges is one of three probable starters with Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges and Stevenson is listed as a backup.