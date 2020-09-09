OU football: Thoughts on the Sooners' season-opening depth chart

Oklahoma released its initial depth chart for Saturday’s 6 p.m. season-opening game against Missouri State.
As announced last week, Spencer Rattler will be the Sooners’ starting quarterback.
A quick glance as the week heads toward the weekend:
* Perhaps the biggest surprise on the release is Anton Harrison, a 6-5, 334-pound true freshman who is scheduled to get the start at left tackle.
Harrison is from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C. He chose OU over Michigan, Ohio State and Ole Miss.
He’ll be mentored by four returning starters on the offensive line.
* T.J. Pledger is listed atop a young group of running backs, including Marcus Major and Seth McGowan. Look or the younger players to get early reps this season.
* Three suspended players – running back Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Trejan Bridges and defensive end Ronnie Perkins – are on the depth chart.
Perkins is listed as a starter, Bridges is one of three probable starters with Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges and Stevenson is listed as a backup.
* Wease, Obi Obialo and Charleston Rambo were presented as the starting wide receivers. Obialo is a transfer from Marshall who started his career at Oklahoma State.
* The defensive line starters heading into the Missouri State game include Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and LaRon Stokes.
* DaShaun White (MIKE) and Brian Asamoah (WILL) are the starting inside linebackers. Nik Bonitto has the edge over Jon-Michael Terry at the RUSH position.
* The secondary is a veteran group with experienced starters in cornerbacks Tre Brown and Jaden Davis, strong safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, free safety Pat Fields and nickel Brendan Radley-Hiles.
Tre Norwood, coming off an injury season, entered fall camp with the potential to play five positions according to defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. He’s listed as a backup at cornerback behind Davis.
* Brown and true freshman Marvin Mims are listed as the team’s kickoff returners. Mims is listed as the primary punt returner.
