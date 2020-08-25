An audible can be an offensive-minded coach’s best friend.
Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley has made his living adjusting to things in front of him.
There’s no blueprint for the challenges that have faced the head coach due to COVID-19. Players available for one practice may not be present for the next workout.
“The amount of schedules that you go through and you end up using about 5% right now of the schedules you create because something changes the next day,” Riley said Tuesday. “You wad up that piece of paper, throw it in the trash can and start over again, knowing that’s probably gonna change, too, and you’ve just gotta handle it.”
On Monday, the university announced there were 17 active cases of COVID-19 among players. On Tuesday, about “eight or nine” returned to practice after recovery. A stomach bug has also sidelined some players.
Riley is focusing on creating depth. Moving forward, the third-string player who likely never would play is just as important as an All-Big 12 candidate.
“I’ll compare like in the past, what happens if, you know, two safeties get hurt during a week or two safeties get hurt during a game or what?” Riley said. “Now, it’s what happens if I don’t have a safety even available to play, period. The worst possible scenario is, like, way worse now. And so, now I think you’ve just had to think a little bit deeper and we’ve got some practice on it.”
Recently, Riley said an unspecified “major position group” lost all but one player.
“We had a day last week, we’re getting ready to do a scrimmage, had a COVID test and then come back and we lose all but one person at a position group,” Riley said. “I mean, a major position group on the field. And we have to practice that day with a position where we have multiple players on the field at one time and we have one player.
“We’re getting kind of some on-the-job training with it. For us, it’s been a call to every player on our roster that you’ve got to be willing to do whatever’s called. Certainly it’s on us to have a plan. I don’t know that you can plan for all the scenarios because it can just go so deep right now, but I think you have a plan to cover as much of it as you can and we’ve certainly been working through that.”
What about the players who have to sit out? Is Riley worried about their conditioning and mental state during the time away while in quarantine?
“For them, it’s difficult. You are trying to engage them as much as we can virtually,” he said. “But obviously when you can’t have the face-to-face contact, when you are limited about what they can do from a physical conditioning standpoint, I think you do have to stay focused on the mental side of it, just continuing to connect with teammates, coaches, strength coaches, coordinators, trainers.”
Riley praised the PROS Department (Psychological Resources for OU Student-Athletes) within the athletics department. Established in 2004, staff members provide counseling services to student-athletes, including mental health.
When players do return to practice, the transition is steady.
“When they’ve gotten back, we’ve had to watch those guys. We’ve had to limit the reps and ease them back in,” Riley said. “We’ve been fortunate that our guys who have come back, guys who have been recoveries from COVID positive, have all bounced back pretty quickly. We haven’t had a player with any lingering effects right now, which is a positive.”
Classes started on Monday and thousands of students are back on campus. The school has to do a great job of enforcing policies during classes and on campus for the numbers to stay lowered.
The social aspect will be important and being monitored, Riley said. How good a job does he think the players and student body will do?
During July, the football team went four weeks without a positive test after adhering to self-imposed guidelines.
“What does it do to my confidence of it? I have more confidence in what we can control here,” Riley said. “I know that works. I’ve seen that work. I’m confident that it’s possible.
“Are we gonna do it? Are students, local establishments, the community in general gonna buy into that? I think that remains to be seen.”