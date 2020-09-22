OU football: Theo Howard's rough journey through transferring, COVID-19 and injury paying off with Sooners

“I’m very fortunate. Me having to miss a whole year, obviously, due to injury this past season, and then obviously these circumstances, and also me hurting myself again when I first got here,” Howard said. “I keep in contact with (former UCLA teammates) all the time. They’re obviously very frustrated. They’re just kind of on standby right now. Like, obviously, there are rumblings about them perhaps potentially playing later on in November. But I think they’re all just staying ready and trying to stay prepared for whatever happens next.”

Howard was a strong presence for UCLA. He had no drops in 2018 (leading UCLA wide receivers with 677 yards and four touchdowns) and had a 28-game streak of catching at least one pass snapped during the Oklahoma game last season.

The Woodlake Village (California) High School graduate drew the attention of OU outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who first recruited Howard to Washington State. When Simmons moved to Oklahoma, he shifted the scholarship offer as well.

“You always see Oklahoma and what they do with their guys. I kind of always had it in the back of my head,” Howard said.

OU coach Lincoln Riley said the wide receiver has picked p the Sooners’ offensive scheme well.