OU football: Theo Howard's rough journey through transferring, COVID-19 and injury paying off with Sooners

Oklahoma’s Theo Howard is simply excited about the opportunity to play college football this fall.
The graduate transfer from UCLA only played in one game -- ironically against OU -- before a hand injury sidelined him early in the 2019 season. In early October, Howard made the announcement that he was entering the transfer portal.
After deciding to join the Sooners, the wide receiver suffered an Achilles injury. Then COVID-19 took away spring football and summer workouts.
He returned to action in the Sept. 12 season opener, where he finished with a team-high five catches for 63 yards in a 48-0 win over Missouri State. He finally found a reward following a transfer decision, rehabilitation and working through a pandemic.
“It’s really been a long road for me this past year-and-a-half,” Howard said during a Zoom conference with reporters on Tuesday. “When I got out there, I was just taking in every moment I could. Especially when I got back in fall camp. I was really just taking in every moment, every rep because you never know when this game could get taken away from you.
“I never know if God has something else in store for me, another injury or something like that. But I really try to focus on what’s up ahead and really just cherish every moment.”
Had he chosen to stay at UCLA, he wouldn’t be playing, because the Pac-12 is the only major conference currently opting not to compete this year.
“I’m very fortunate. Me having to miss a whole year, obviously, due to injury this past season, and then obviously these circumstances, and also me hurting myself again when I first got here,” Howard said. “I keep in contact with (former UCLA teammates) all the time. They’re obviously very frustrated. They’re just kind of on standby right now. Like, obviously, there are rumblings about them perhaps potentially playing later on in November. But I think they’re all just staying ready and trying to stay prepared for whatever happens next.”
Howard was a strong presence for UCLA. He had no drops in 2018 (leading UCLA wide receivers with 677 yards and four touchdowns) and had a 28-game streak of catching at least one pass snapped during the Oklahoma game last season.
The Woodlake Village (California) High School graduate drew the attention of OU outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who first recruited Howard to Washington State. When Simmons moved to Oklahoma, he shifted the scholarship offer as well.
“You always see Oklahoma and what they do with their guys. I kind of always had it in the back of my head,” Howard said.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said the wide receiver has picked p the Sooners’ offensive scheme well.
“I think we were able to identify early on with him from his UCLA film and some of the early time we had with him some key areas we want him to improve and I think he's really consciously attacked those areas,” Riley said. “So I think he's becoming a more complete player. Then (it’s) pretty remarkable to be able to come off the injuries he's coming off of as fast as he has. Our people were excited the whole way, and Theo obviously did a great job. His doctor did a great job.
“He's really worked the tail off, but pretty remarkable to see how far he's come in such a short time off that injury.”
Howard said his transition was tough because of the injury but added with a smile that it’s also because of the weather -- shifting from really cold to hot and humid in the summer, which isn't the norm where he grew up.
He’s only at OU for one season, but he’s excited about being a mentor to younger players.
“I’ve been around a lot of receiver groups, obviously, over my years. We have a lot of young guys with an immense amount of talent,” Howard said. “Obviously, my side of the ball with Theo Wease, Trevon West, and then you go over to Marvin Mims to (Charleston) Rambo, you have Trejan Bridges, Jadon Haselwood -- We have a lot of talent.
“Really, the sky’s the limit for this group. I don’t necessarily think we have one strength. I think all of us bring something different to the table. Whenever we get all of our guys back and get back to it, I think we’re going to be dangerous.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
