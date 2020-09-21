OU football: The Dallas Cowboys' improbable win draws this question - how often do college teams work on onside kicks?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Dallas Cowboys captured an improbable victory after recovering an onside kick against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

It drew a popular question during Monday’s Big 12 teleconference call with coaches – how much time does a college coach get to work on that special teams play?

“I think varying degrees. You've got the time to do it. I think the question on it is, it tends to be a pretty physical play and so you're talking about a lot of bodies in a very, very small area, high physicality, high impact, so it just comes down to how much do you actually want to do that,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “But you can, you definitely can work on it. It's something that we try to emphasize a lot.”

Kansas State will play the Sooners on Saturday. Last year, in Manhattan, the Wildcats secured an onside kick attempt by OU to seal an upset victory.

“You have to work it every week,” K-State coach Chris Klieman said. “There are a lot of different formations. What’s interesting – and I have not seen (that Dallas kick) – but the kickers are what makes it so special, of being able to get it on two hops and not one hop because you can fair catch a one hop. You have to be able to get some side spin and kick it both ways. All of those things.

“It’s a tough play to execute and really a tough play to defend.”

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

