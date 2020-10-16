OU football: Terry and Bonitto form powerful duo at outside linebacker

Bonitto had a third-down sack on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to force a field goal attempt in the third overtime. It was a key moment, as was his sack to keep the Longhorns from scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Sooners registered six sacks this season and nine against the Longhorns in the 2019 contest.

"We knew it was a rivalry game. We knew defensively it starts with us up front. And we just wanted to set the tone for what this game was going to be like,” Bonitto said. “We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth and I felt like we did that pretty well.”

Terry, a redshirt senior, had a second-quarter sack on Ehlinger during the Longhorns’ final first-half drive. He was asked about his friendship with Bonitto.

“I love playing with him and being able to grow with him as well because we’re always feeding off each other, talking about what pass rush moves work, what didn’t work during a game and things like that,” Terry said. “Coaching each other up on, you missed this or you need to work on this more. It’s great to have a guy like that to work off of.”

The pair has also developed a relationship with new assistant coach Jamar Cain, who moved in from Arizona State during the offseason.