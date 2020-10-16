OU football: Terry and Bonitto form powerful duo at outside linebacker

Jon-Michael Terry and Nik Bonitto come from different backgrounds.
Terry is the first Victory Christian graduate to play football at Oklahoma. Bonitto comes from St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
They've teamed up to become solid outside linebackers in Alex Grinch’s system this season. The pair accounted for half of the Sooners’ six sacks in last weekend’s 53-45, four-overtime victory over Texas.
“They are a good complement to each other,” Grinch said during a meeting this week via Zoom. “We made a commitment to maybe rotate a little bit more in a number of spots this past week and it's something that we have to continue to do as long as there's not much drop-off. And I guess that position, specific to those guys, there's not a big drop-off between the two of them. That's a nice rotation.”
Bonitto continues to grow at the RUSH position. The hero of last year’s Baylor game after a game-sealing interception, he has started all four games at the position this season.
Like many of his teammates, the redshirt sophomore is striving for improvement.
"I feel like I still have a lot to grow in my game. There's still some stuff that I would love to improve on. A lot,” Bonitto said. “As far as from last year to this year, I'll probably just say being more comfortable in doing what I'm doing. And then just playing 100% when I'm on the field and not too much thinking. Going out there and leaving it all on the field, really. I'll probably just say just being comfortable in knowing what I'm doing."
Bonitto had a third-down sack on Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to force a field goal attempt in the third overtime. It was a key moment, as was his sack to keep the Longhorns from scoring a touchdown early in the second quarter.
The Sooners registered six sacks this season and nine against the Longhorns in the 2019 contest.
"We knew it was a rivalry game. We knew defensively it starts with us up front. And we just wanted to set the tone for what this game was going to be like,” Bonitto said. “We wanted to come out and punch them in the mouth and I felt like we did that pretty well.”
Terry, a redshirt senior, had a second-quarter sack on Ehlinger during the Longhorns’ final first-half drive. He was asked about his friendship with Bonitto.
“I love playing with him and being able to grow with him as well because we’re always feeding off each other, talking about what pass rush moves work, what didn’t work during a game and things like that,” Terry said. “Coaching each other up on, you missed this or you need to work on this more. It’s great to have a guy like that to work off of.”
The pair has also developed a relationship with new assistant coach Jamar Cain, who moved in from Arizona State during the offseason.
“He’s a great coach. Really, what Coach Cain has brought to our room is perfecting our pass rush technique, perfecting our technique in the little things,” Terry said. “We know the system, know the defense, except for I had to teach that to the young guys, Brynden (Walker) and Reggie (Grimes).
“Just really it’s perfecting our pass rush technique. I think it’s been a big help. He knows so much more than what the players do. Every day it’s just trying to absorb that knowledge from him and listening to him and applying those things on the field.”
