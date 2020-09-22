OU football: Takeaways from Lincoln Riley's afternoon news conference

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley held his weekly meeting with the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 3 Sooners (1-0) will open Big 12 play with Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest against visiting Kansas State.
Here are three takeaways from Riley’s 27-minute question-and-answer session with reporters:
Off week and COVID
Oklahoma was able to take last weekend off, which allowed any positive tests for COVID or players impacted by compact tracing an opportunity to reset.
But what will it be like starting this week? The Sooners have three straight weeks of games – Kansas State (Sept. 26), at Iowa State (Oct. 3) and Texas at Dallas (Oct. 10).
“This will be the first stretch of consecutive games. Interested to see how that goes, not just for us, but for the rest of the conference,” Riley said. “It was good to have a bye week when we did, glad that we had that scheduled when we did. Happy that we were able to play (against Missouri State).
“I don’t know now. You obviously just don’t have that cushion now that you’ve had with three straight important games coming up. We obviously have to continue to handle it better. Understand that a guy makes a mistake or gets popped for contact tracing now, it’s not going to be one game, it’s likely to be multiple games.”
OU’s players are subject to two more tests this week – Wednesday and Friday – to check availability for the Kansas State contest.
Injury, suspension update
Riley was asked for status updates on wide receiver Jadon Haselwood and suspended players Trejan Bridges, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins.
Riley was asked if wide receiver Jadon Haselwood would be available to play in 2020.
The sophomore had a good freshman season with 19 catches for 272 yards and a touchdown before suffering a “lower-leg” injury according to Riley in the off-season.
“Jadon has done really well and progressing very quickly. We absolutely expect that he’ll be available to play for us at some point this year,” Riley said.
The suspended players were out for the Peach Bowl and expected to miss six games. They’ve been absent for two games so far.
Riley was asked if he had an expectation that they would return by the Texas game. He isn’t thinking about timelines, and added that the team has come to terms with the suspension.
“We’re approaching it with those guys like we won't have them. And then if we happen to get some good news, then we'll adjust from there,” Riley said. “And those guys are doing the same. I think in a sense, we've all ... we're not sitting there dwelling on it day to day.”
Back to work
Oklahoma was missing some key pieces from the 48-0 win over Missouri State.
But social media posts by T.J. Pledger, Brayden Willis and Anton Harrison announcing it is "game week" makes it appear that the group is ready to return to the field.
Riley said he’s hopeful the offensive line can get back to full strength. He was also asked about depth at running back, especially with Pledger and Stevenson out in the opener.
“I would say that for all the skill positions right now we’ve got emergency plans,” Riley said. “Luckily enough for us we’ve got some maybe better options than most would have.”
Eric Bailey
918-581-8391
Twitter: @ericbaileyTW
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!