OU football: Takeaways from Lincoln Riley's afternoon news conference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley held his weekly meeting with the media via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 3 Sooners (1-0) will open Big 12 play with Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest against visiting Kansas State.

Here are three takeaways from Riley’s 27-minute question-and-answer session with reporters:

Off week and COVID

Oklahoma was able to take last weekend off, which allowed any positive tests for COVID or players impacted by compact tracing an opportunity to reset.

But what will it be like starting this week? The Sooners have three straight weeks of games – Kansas State (Sept. 26), at Iowa State (Oct. 3) and Texas at Dallas (Oct. 10).

“This will be the first stretch of consecutive games. Interested to see how that goes, not just for us, but for the rest of the conference,” Riley said. “It was good to have a bye week when we did, glad that we had that scheduled when we did. Happy that we were able to play (against Missouri State).