Oklahoma announced that tailgating will be prohibited on the campus and parking areas during football season due to COVID-19.
The university has also canceled the annual homecoming celebration.
“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad said in a statement. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”
As previously announced, masks will be required on the OU campus, both indoors and outdoors, and during football games. Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth.