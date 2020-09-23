OU football: Suspended Ronnie Perkins making off-the-field impact for defense

“If we're all judged by the worst thing we do in life then, my goodness, I don't know that any of us would like to see it in a classroom or in the national media,” Grinch said. “But that's where we live in and then the reality is, there's no ducking it.”

Grinch said an event plus a response equals an outcome. Perkins’ outcome is aimed toward being one of the best players who played at Oklahoma, his coach added.

“Can he do it this Saturday (against Kansas State)? No. But in terms of his work ethic, in terms of his want to, in terms of his leadership approach, when guys have issues, what families do is they put their arm around him and say it's not OK,” Grinch said. “But at the same token, you say, OK, you're a member of this family and we're going to stick by each other and we're going to see it through. We're all going to be on the other side of this thing in a more positive direction.”

Being a mentor is Perkins’ biggest activity right now, Fields said.

“Since he’s kind of stepped back and he’s not on the field with us, that allows him to see things up front,” Fields said. “If a younger guy makes a mistake, he’s there to correct them and help give them pointers. If there’s something that we could be doing better defensively, he points those things out to us.