OU football: Suspended Ronnie Perkins making off-the-field impact for defense

Ronnie Perkins might not be active on game day, but he’s still engaged with his Oklahoma teammates.
The defensive end continues to sit out an NCAA suspension dating back to last season. The timetable for his return isn’t exact, but his goal continues to be getting better as a player while preparing his teammates for upcoming games.
“Perk has just done a great, great job of being who he’s always been and that’s the guy whenever he is on the football team is going hard,” OU safety Pat Fields said during a Wednesday Zoom conference call. “If he’s on scout team, he’s giving a phenomenal look for the offense. If he’s with the regular defense, he’s creating pressure up front for us, and he’s just a guy that’s always been vocal.”
Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges have missed two games. It’s believed they were assigned a six-game suspension by the NCAA for a failed drug test following last year’s Big 12 Championship game.
The trio continues to practice with the team. They also took part in the Peach Bowl workouts last December.
Perkins was an All-Big 12 preseason first-team selection this season. Last year he had 13.5 tackles for loss including six sacks.
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was asked how the junior is handling the suspension.
“If we're all judged by the worst thing we do in life then, my goodness, I don't know that any of us would like to see it in a classroom or in the national media,” Grinch said. “But that's where we live in and then the reality is, there's no ducking it.”
Grinch said an event plus a response equals an outcome. Perkins’ outcome is aimed toward being one of the best players who played at Oklahoma, his coach added.
“Can he do it this Saturday (against Kansas State)? No. But in terms of his work ethic, in terms of his want to, in terms of his leadership approach, when guys have issues, what families do is they put their arm around him and say it's not OK,” Grinch said. “But at the same token, you say, OK, you're a member of this family and we're going to stick by each other and we're going to see it through. We're all going to be on the other side of this thing in a more positive direction.”
Being a mentor is Perkins’ biggest activity right now, Fields said.
“Since he’s kind of stepped back and he’s not on the field with us, that allows him to see things up front,” Fields said. “If a younger guy makes a mistake, he’s there to correct them and help give them pointers. If there’s something that we could be doing better defensively, he points those things out to us.
“It’s kind of helped him to be able to see things from a different perspective and help give us a better perspective on things.”
Added Grinch: “He's a leader on this defense. I need him. Our defense needs him. And thrilled that he's part of us. Now, he's not part of us on Saturday, and so we got to pick up the slack. That's the expectation. But a day-in, day-out basis, he's Ronnie Perkins from St. Louis, Missouri. He's an Oklahoma Sooner, and he's a dang good one.”
