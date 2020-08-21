Oklahoma’s DaShaun White wants to play football this fall.
To accomplish that, the linebacker is strictly adhering to rules set by OU coaches and medical staff in the battle against COVID-19.
How disciplined have things been at practices? If a mask is taken off for even a brief period, a player is ordered to put it back in place.
Staying healthy is the only way OU will be able to attempt to play a fall football season.
“it’s just the circumstance. It’s just the obstacle we have to get over. It’s one of those things like, at the end of the day, do we wanna be people that allowed a mask to keep us from playing the game we love?” White said during a Zoom meeting with reporters on Friday. “That’s how I see it.”
The junior also had a message for the community.
“Wear your mask. Social distance. Just be safe. Anything to help us play this season. I think that personally, there’s a lot on the line. Especially with just ... I mean, how much time we put into it,” White said.
White joined Charleston Rambo, Creed Humphrey and Delarrin Turner-Yell during the hour-long session. It was the first media availability since the Peach Bowl.
Oklahoma has taken a measured approach in its return to football. It paused until July 1 to start involuntary workouts — which was weeks after schools like Clemson and Ohio State — and began fall camp on July 31.
The players are required to wear a mask under their helmet, which also has a plastic face shield.
What was that adjustment like?
“None of us have ever played a game of football with a mask over our face. It’s all new to everyone,” Turner-Yell said. “The first few weeks with us coming back, having to train with a mask and things like that, I would say was pretty difficult, but with us doing it every single day, we kind of got used to it as a unit. So everyone is handled that in the right way.”
There are no guarantees that a fall season will be played. But heading into the weekend, OU has a Sept. 12 game scheduled against Missouri State.
OU is preparing like the 10-game schedule will be played but can’t look too far ahead, given how fluid things have been across the college football world.
“The biggest thing for us is that we need to be able to take things day by day because we don’t know,” Turner-Yell said. “Just like they said that we’re playing and moving forward, they can come back and say, ‘Well, we want to move into the spring.’ So right now we’ve got to take advantage of the days that we do have and make the most of them.”
At a leader, Humphrey said it’s important to monitor teammates so they stay disciplined against catching the virus.
“If they hear a leader talking about it and being so serious about it, they’ll be much more inclined to follow it, too,” Humphrey said. “Not only are they hearing it from coaches, but they are also hearing it from our players, the leaders. It’s very important for guys on this team who are leaders to really police it.”
At a time when players across the country are opting out of the upcoming season, Humphrey said he never really had a thought about leaving the program.
“I came back to play this fall. That’s my goal and that’s what I planned to do, no matter what,” Humphrey said. “I never really thought about opting out.”
OU lost a playmaker this week when Kennedy Brooks decided to opt out of the season. What is the offense going to be like moving forward without the running back? And what was the general feeling about their teammate’s decision?
“He has his reasons, but we just have to go with the flow and go with what we have you know. It’s between him and God,” Rambo said. “That’s his decision and we’re with him on everything, and it’s no different than what he was when he played with us. Opting out does not make him no different than what he’s been doing. That’s still our brother, regardless.”