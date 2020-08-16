Kennedy Brooks — Oklahoma’s most experienced running back entering the 2020 season — has opted out of playing football this fall.
The redshirt junior informed head coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by The Athletic.
It’s tough news for the Sooners, who will enter the Sept. 12 season opener against Missouri State without depth at the position.
Brooks rushed for 2,067 yards and 18 touchdowns in two seasons. He averaged 7.5 yards per rush during that time. As a freshman, he averaged 8.9 yards a carry, which ranked third nationally.
Senior Rhamondre Stevenson (515 rushing yards, six touchdowns in 2019) is expected to miss an unannounced number of games to begin the season due to an NCAA suspension. Trey Sermon, a 2,000-yard career rusher at OU, entered the transfer portal during the off-season and is now on Ohio State’s roster.
Junior T.J. Pledger (10 carries, 65 rushing yards last season), redshirt freshman Marcus Major (10 carries, 28 yards) and true freshman Seth McGowan (no games played) are the only scholarship running backs remaining on the roster. Pledger has rushed for 294 yards on 40 total carries during his career.
Riley was asked during a Saturday Zoom call with reporters if any players had decided to opt out of the upcoming season. While some players across the country had COVID-19 concerns as a reason for sitting out, during the interview Riley said no OU players had informed him of that decision.
“On the field, our family situations, our health situations, we all look at this through our own lens and how it directly relates to us,” Riley said. “You can’t make a blanket decision for everybody. Everybody’s got to look at this individually and make the decision that’s best for them.
“And our deal is we’re going to be supportive of that decision. We’re going to make sure you have all the information you could possibly need to make those decisions and then once they’re made we’re going to deal with it and we’re going to move on.”
It appears that Riley didn’t know about the upcoming Brooks news during his news conference, but he was bracing for any players who made that decision.
“At this point (about 2 p.m. on Saturday), we haven’t had any players that have decided to opt out,” Riley said. “Will it happen? It’s hard to say. It certainly could. If it does we understand that and respect that and certainly have a plan for that.
You get in a situation like this that everybody’s gotta make a decision based on them and their situation. The key is communication and the key is heaving a healthy respect for whatever that decision is.”