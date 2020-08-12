Oklahoma projects allowed capacity at Memorial Stadium this season will be at approximately 25%, the school announced Wednesday.
The allowed attendance roughly amounts to 20,000 fans. The stadium’s capacity is 80,126.
The Sooners open the 2020 season with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State.
"This is the next step in our preparation efforts," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione, "but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons.
“The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."
Season-ticket holders are receiving emails to gauge intentions for attending games this season.
Oklahoma will release a new app in coming days that will introduce services like digital ticketing, parking assistance, a game program and an interface with stadium concessions to allow fans to order in advance and pick up at designated locations.
Policies for the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas will be announced at a later date.
Big 12 releases revised 10-game football schedules
2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll
1. Oklahoma Sooners
2. Oklahoma State Cowboys
3. Texas Longhorns
4. Iowa State Cyclones
5. Baylor Bears
6. TCU Horned Frogs
7. Kansas State Wildcats
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
10. Kansas Jayhawks
