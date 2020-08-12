Oklahoma Sooners vs West Virginia Mountaineers

Oklahoma fans set up to video the football team as they run onto the field before the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Oklahoma projects allowed capacity at Memorial Stadium this season will be at approximately 25%, the school announced Wednesday.

The allowed attendance roughly amounts to 20,000 fans. The stadium’s capacity is 80,126.

The Sooners open the 2020 season with a Sept. 12 home game against Missouri State.

"This is the next step in our preparation efforts," said OU athletics director Joe Castiglione, "but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons.

“The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."

Season-ticket holders are receiving emails to gauge intentions for attending games this season.

Oklahoma will release a new app in coming days that will introduce services like digital ticketing, parking assistance, a game program and an interface with stadium concessions to allow fans to order in advance and pick up at designated locations.

Policies for the OU-Texas game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas will be announced at a later date.

